Jenoptik to acquire 100% of Spanish company

Jenoptik is strengthening its position as a full-service provider of automated manufacturing solutions via the acquisition of Spanish company INTEROB. The contract was signed on January 25th and is expected to close in the coming weeks. The purchase price was slightly less than twice the revenue in 2019.

The company, based in Valladolid, Spain, was founded in 2001 and currently employs 54 staff. INTEROB specialises in tailor-made projects for plant planning, design, manufacture and integration of automation solutions and robotics applications with a focus on the automotive industry. The takeover is aimed at strengthening the Jenoptik Group's position as a full-service provider of automated manufacturing solutions, which Jenoptik has built up with the two recent acquisitions of Five Lakes Automation (FLA) and Prodomax. Similar to FLA and Prodomax, INTEROB designs automated production lines and sections and integrates them into the customer's production environment. Services and products around process engineering and implementation include plant layout, simulation, machine control and software design, robotic handling systems and transport devices. While Five Lakes Automation and Prodomax have so far concentrated almost exclusively on the North American market, INTEROB generates the majority of its revenue with renowned customers in the automotive industry in Spain, France, UK and Germany. "With the acquisition of INTEROB and our range of services in automation, metrology and laser material processing, we are taking another significant step towards becoming an integrated supplier for highly developed production environments," says Stefan Traeger, President & CEO of Jenoptik, in a press release. "INTEROB, on the other hand, will not only benefit from Jenoptik's extensive know-how, but also from the Group's financial strength and global presence, which will create synergies in the areas of development, production, service and sales." The Spanish company will become part of Jenoptik’s Light & Production and will thus strengthen its range of services in car body construction. "With this acquisition, we are consistently expanding our position as a strategic partner to the automotive industry for photonics-based smart manufacturing solutions," says Martin Kuhnhen, head of the Light & Production division.