Foxconn and Heraeus sign MoU

Foxconn Technology Group and Heraeus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a strategic cooperation within the space of 5G.

Foxconn and Heraeus aim to jointly develop new market potential in the field of 5G telecommunications and collaborate to test solutions in order to accelerate the development process. A first area of cooperation will be the shielding of electromagnetic interference (EMI) – a key technology for 5G mobile phones. “Foxconn and Heraeus share the same vision of bettering people’s lives with advancement and application of technologies,” says Max Chu, Chief Procurement Officer at Foxconn, in a press release. “We aim to leverage each company’s expertise, innovative ability and constant striving for improvement.” “With 5G technology we are entering a new era of connectivity,” says Frank Stietz, President of Business Area Electronics at Heraeus. “Strong partnerships like this will help us to jointly develop innovative solutions needed by manufacturers in the upcoming years.”