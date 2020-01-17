© vladek dreamstime.com

JEOL Ltd. acquires Integrated Dynamic Electron Solutions

JEOL Ltd. , manufacturer of semiconductor equipment and other industrial instruments and equipment, announced the acquisition of Integrated Dynamic Electron Solutions Inc. (IDES), an entrepreneurial venture specializing in technologies related to transmission electron microscopy (TEM).

TEM systems, JEOL's flagship product, observe materials at atomic resolution and examine their static structure. IDES's proprietary technology will upgrade these systems to "ultrafast time resolved TEMs" capable of capturing still and dynamic images in nano seconds (one billionth of a second) to femtoseconds (one quadrillionth of a second) and recording them with nanometer-scale spatial resolution. Ultrafast time resolved TEM systems can be used to explore dynamic and quantum phenomena beyond the normal reach and upgraded to support applications in life sciences such as studies of protein movement, according to a press release. JEOL has sales bases in more than 30 countries. JEOL USA INC. was established in 1962 in Boston, Massachusetts.