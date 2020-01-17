© Cadence

Cadence completes acquisition of AWR from NI

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has completed the acquisition of AWR Corporation from National Instruments Corporation.

The addition of AWR’s technologies and talent will expand Cadence’s reach into 5G RF communications and support system innovation for the aerospace and defense, automotive and wireless market segments. AWR is a provider of high-frequency RF EDA software technology and will bring its talented RF team to Cadence. Concurrently, Cadence and NI also entered into a strategic alliance agreement to expand their relationship to enhance electronic system innovation with a focus on communications, as stated in the initial announcement. Under the terms of the agreement, Cadence will pay approximately USD 160 million in cash at closing and expects approximately 110 AWR employees to join Cadence.