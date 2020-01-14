© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Marvell expands R&D footprint in India

Marvell has announced the addition of its new facility in Bangalore, part of Marvell India Private Limited, the company’s second largest research and development (R&D) effort spanning three sites – Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad.

According to a story in the Economic Times, India, of the three facilities, the 160,000-acre Bangalore campus is expected to become a center of growth over the next year. All three India sites focus on developing technologies and solutions for the global markets in the areas of server processors, security and server connectivity, with a talent pool specializing in software, digital, analog, and mixed-signal IC engineering, hardware and customer enablement functions. 5G is a special end-market focus area for Marvell India. “While being a Center of Excellence across multiple specialities spread across several engineering organizations, we also plan to promote closer ties with top-tier academic institutions through collaboration on various touchpoints such as intern programs, research sponsorship as well as talent acquisition,” said Pradip Thaker, India Country Head and VP, Engineering, Marvell India. Founded in 1995, Marvell supplies infrastructure semiconductor solutions with R&D facilities and other operations in 14 countries across three continents. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Santa Clara, California.