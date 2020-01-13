© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Synopsys to acquire certain IP assets of INVECAS

The acquisition broadens the company’s IP portfolio and adds a team of experienced R&D engineers to the company’s development department.

Synopsys, a provider of IP solutions for SoC designs, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire certain IP assets of INVECAS, headquartered in Santa Clara, California. This acquisition will broaden Synopsys' DesignWare Logic Library, General Purpose I/O, Embedded Memory, Interface and Analog IP portfolio. The acquisition will also add a team of experienced R&D engineers to accelerate Synopsys' physical IP roadmap across a range of process technologies. INVECAS will retain its HDMI IP and ASIC Design Solutions businesses. The transaction is expected to close the first half of fiscal 2020. “With more functionality being integrated into a single chip, high-quality IP continues to be key for enabling designers to speed time-to-market, while reducing risk,” says Joachim Kunkel, general manager of the Solutions Group at Synopsys, in a press release. “With this acquisition, Synopsys is broadening our DesignWare IP portfolio to address the requirements of consumer, IoT and automotive designs and adding a strong R&D engineering team to meet the growing IP needs of our customers.”