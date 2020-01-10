© Hella Business | January 10, 2020
New Hella electronics JV starts production in China
The joint venture HELLA BHAP Electronics has started production. The company was founded in 2018 by HELLA and BHAP, one of the largest automotive suppliers in China.
On a production area of 7,000 square meters, the series production of control units for sunroofs was initially started there at the end of last year. The production of components for lighting electronics will follow in just a few months. Subsequently, the production portfolio is to be gradually expanded to include additional products from the areas of energy management and driver assistance. Initially, the customers of HELLA BHAP Electronics are mainly companies of the BAIC Group. Subsequently, the customer base shall be expanded to both the Chinese and global market. The joint venture currently has around 65 employees; this number is to be continuously increased in the course of further expansion stages, Hella states in a press release.
Fire at Kioxia's Yokkaichi NAND fab A fire broke out at Kioxia’s Yokkaichi plant – a joint venture facility owned by Kioxia and Western Digital – in Japan on January 7.
European backing for Prodrive's growth plans The European Investment Bank is providing a EUR 50 million loan to Dutch technology company Prodrive Technologies.
Murata acquires 3DHaptics company Murata Manufacturing and MIRAISENS, which offers haptic solutions technology using 3DHaptics technology, have signed an agreement for MIRAISENS to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing.
Diodes updates on Lite-On acquisition Since the initial announcement of the acquisition back in August, 2019, all customary closing conditions have been met, including approval by the Lite-On shareholders. In conjunction, Diodes has been working through the final process of securing the required regulatory approvals in both Taiwan and China.
Grant helps Diodes to grow in Greenock Semiconductor manufacturer Diodes Incorporated has received a GBP 13.7 million funding package from Scottish Enterprise towards a GBP 47 million project enabling its future growth in Greenock, Scotland.
Murata starts construction on new production building Okayama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Setouchi, Okayama Prefecture), started construction on a new production building in December 2019.
Dätwyler to sell its distribution companies Distrelec and Nedis Asset management group, Aurelius, is acquiring Distrelec and Nedis businesses from Swiss Dätwyler Group.
Teledyne acquires OakGate Technology Teledyne Technologies Incorporated's subsidiary, Teledyne LeCroy, Inc., has acquired OakGate Technology, Inc. Based in Loomis, California, OakGate provides software and hardware designed to test electronic data storage devices from development through manufacturing and end-use applications.
JCET to acquire Analog Devices Singaporean test facility JCET Group Co., Ltd (JCET) has entered into a strategic business agreement with Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) in which JCET will acquire ADI's test facility in Singapore.
Mitsubishi and NTT new investors for HERE Technologies Mitsubishi Corp. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT) of Japan are to jointly acquire a 30% ownership stake in HERE Technologies.
1Q/20 Graphics DRAM price sees sharp upturn Server DRAM prices are expected to lead the uptrend in 1Q20 DRAM prices because the supply has been constrained by unstable yield rates of 1Xnm processes.
Enablement of batteryless applications with wireless power Question: My application doesn’t have a battery. Is it possible to power it wirelessly? - Yes, sure; a simple integrated nanopower solution originally designed for energy harvesting is available.
Chinese telecom equipment company takes on controlling stake of Nexperia Wingtech Technology – a Chinese computer and telecom equipment manufacturer – has officially obtained a controlling stake in Nexperia from Beijing Jianguang Asset Management Co. Ltd (JAC Capital).
Knowles acquires Microphone Design assets from ams AG Knowles has acquired the MEMS microphone ASIC design business from ams AG. The transaction includes intellectual property, rights to source ASIC wafers from multiple foundry partners, and the transfer of the ASIC design team, which will continue to be based in Switzerland.
Synaptics divests Mobile LCD TDDI business to Hua Capital Synaptics has signed a definitive agreement to divest its Asia-based, mobile LCD TDDI business to Hua Capital, through a special purpose entity backed by Hua-Capital Cayman, L.P., for USD 120 million in cash.
LCD TV panel shipments forecasted to decrease For the first time since 2011, worldwide LCD TV panel shipments are expected to decline in 2020, falling by 7 percent to total 265 million
Atmosic gets boost toward first product launch Atmosic Technologies has completed its Series B funding, with USD 28.5 million raised, in anticipation of its upcoming inaugural product launch.
ACM Research closes second investment round ACM Research Inc., a supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, has completed a second tranche of private equity investments in its principal operating subsidiary, ACM Research (Shanghai) Inc.
GaN Systems gets SPARX boost for EV tech GaN Systems has announced an investment for an undisclosed amount by SPARX Group’s Mirai Creation Fund II.
IDT lighting up Silicon Valley Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation, have agreed to a deal with a Silicon Valley city to design an environmentally-friendly lighting system for local parking lots.