New Hella electronics JV starts production in China

The joint venture HELLA BHAP Electronics has started production. The company was founded in 2018 by HELLA and BHAP, one of the largest automotive suppliers in China.

On a production area of 7,000 square meters, the series production of control units for sunroofs was initially started there at the end of last year. The production of components for lighting electronics will follow in just a few months. Subsequently, the production portfolio is to be gradually expanded to include additional products from the areas of energy management and driver assistance. Initially, the customers of HELLA BHAP Electronics are mainly companies of the BAIC Group. Subsequently, the customer base shall be expanded to both the Chinese and global market. The joint venture currently has around 65 employees; this number is to be continuously increased in the course of further expansion stages, Hella states in a press release.