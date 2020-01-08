© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com Business | January 08, 2020
Murata starts construction on new production building
Okayama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Setouchi, Okayama Prefecture), started construction on a new production building in December 2019.
In a short update the company says that the construction of the new production building will put in place the structural capacity to respond to the growing demand of ceramic components over the medium and long term. The new – seven-storey – production building will offer the company a total floor area of 33’262 square metres. And will focus on the manufacturing of raw ceramic materials.
Grant helps Diodes to grow in Greenock Semiconductor manufacturer Diodes Incorporated has received a GBP 13.7 million funding package from Scottish Enterprise towards a GBP 47 million project enabling its future growth in Greenock, Scotland.
Dätwyler to sell its distribution companies Distrelec and Nedis Asset management group, Aurelius, is acquiring Distrelec and Nedis businesses from Swiss Dätwyler Group.
Teledyne acquires OakGate Technology Teledyne Technologies Incorporated's subsidiary, Teledyne LeCroy, Inc., has acquired OakGate Technology, Inc. Based in Loomis, California, OakGate provides software and hardware designed to test electronic data storage devices from development through manufacturing and end-use applications.
JCET to acquire Analog Devices Singaporean test facility JCET Group Co., Ltd (JCET) has entered into a strategic business agreement with Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) in which JCET will acquire ADI's test facility in Singapore.
Mitsubishi and NTT new investors for HERE Technologies Mitsubishi Corp. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT) of Japan are to jointly acquire a 30% ownership stake in HERE Technologies.
1Q/20 Graphics DRAM price sees sharp upturn Server DRAM prices are expected to lead the uptrend in 1Q20 DRAM prices because the supply has been constrained by unstable yield rates of 1Xnm processes.
Enablement of batteryless applications with wireless power Question: My application doesn’t have a battery. Is it possible to power it wirelessly? - Yes, sure; a simple integrated nanopower solution originally designed for energy harvesting is available.
Chinese telecom equipment company takes on controlling stake of Nexperia Wingtech Technology – a Chinese computer and telecom equipment manufacturer – has officially obtained a controlling stake in Nexperia from Beijing Jianguang Asset Management Co. Ltd (JAC Capital).
Knowles acquires Microphone Design assets from ams AG Knowles has acquired the MEMS microphone ASIC design business from ams AG. The transaction includes intellectual property, rights to source ASIC wafers from multiple foundry partners, and the transfer of the ASIC design team, which will continue to be based in Switzerland.
Synaptics divests Mobile LCD TDDI business to Hua Capital Synaptics has signed a definitive agreement to divest its Asia-based, mobile LCD TDDI business to Hua Capital, through a special purpose entity backed by Hua-Capital Cayman, L.P., for USD 120 million in cash.
LCD TV panel shipments forecasted to decrease For the first time since 2011, worldwide LCD TV panel shipments are expected to decline in 2020, falling by 7 percent to total 265 million
Atmosic gets boost toward first product launch Atmosic Technologies has completed its Series B funding, with USD 28.5 million raised, in anticipation of its upcoming inaugural product launch.
ACM Research closes second investment round ACM Research Inc., a supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, has completed a second tranche of private equity investments in its principal operating subsidiary, ACM Research (Shanghai) Inc.
GaN Systems gets SPARX boost for EV tech GaN Systems has announced an investment for an undisclosed amount by SPARX Group’s Mirai Creation Fund II.
IDT lighting up Silicon Valley Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation, have agreed to a deal with a Silicon Valley city to design an environmentally-friendly lighting system for local parking lots.
NAND Flash leads as IC market growth returns in 2020 Topping the chart of fastest-growing products for 2020 is NAND flash with DRAM in third place. The strong anticipated market growth for the two memory segments is not a big surprise given the complete market collapse that these two segments experienced in 2019.
Baidu and Samsung Electronics collaborate on production of AI chip Baidu’s first cloud-to-edge AI accelerator, Baidu KUNLUN, has completed its development and will be mass-produced by Samsung Electronics early next year.
Innodisk strengthens AIoT Vision with Sysinno acquisition Innodisk has acquired Sysinno Technology. The acquisition strengthens "Innodisk Group’s ambition to bring the future of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things (AIoT) to customers around the world".
AKKA to acquire all shares in Data Respons AKKA Technologies will offer to acquire all of the shares of Data Respons through a voluntary cash offer of NOK 48.00 per share. The Board of Directors of Data Respons has unanimously decided to recommend to accept the Offer.
Murata completes new production building at Izumo factory Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata, located in Izumo City, Shimane Prefecture, has completed the construction of a production facility.
Kinetic closes its acquisition of MegaChips’ smart connectivity products Kinetic Technologies says that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of MegaChips Corporation’s Smart Connectivity Division acquisition. The asset transaction was closed on December 12, 2019.Load more news
