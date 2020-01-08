© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Murata starts construction on new production building

Okayama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Setouchi, Okayama Prefecture), started construction on a new production building in December 2019.

In a short update the company says that the construction of the new production building will put in place the structural capacity to respond to the growing demand of ceramic components over the medium and long term. The new – seven-storey – production building will offer the company a total floor area of 33’262 square metres. And will focus on the manufacturing of raw ceramic materials.