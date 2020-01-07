© kritchanut dreamstime.com

Dätwyler to sell its distribution companies Distrelec and Nedis

Asset management group, Aurelius, is acquiring Distrelec and Nedis businesses from Swiss Dätwyler Group.

With a total of about 850 employees the acquired business units generate annual revenues of approximately EUR 275 million. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price and the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, a press release reads. Distrelec, headquartered in Manchester (UK) and Nänikon (Switzerland), has about 600 employees, and beyond its main markets of Switzerland and Sweden, the company also has a strong market presence in 15 European countries. Nedis, headquartered in s’Hertogenbosch (Netherlands) is a wholesaler for electronic products. With approximately 250 employees. The company’s electronic products are marketed under the Nedis brand especially in the Netherlands, France and Scandinavia. Nedis has already been operationally realigned in the past by several initiatives, amongst them a complete rebranding in 2018. “This acquisition enables us to further strengthen our position as a specialist in the carve-out of non-core divisions. The acquired businesses offer great potential and we are looking forward to help the company achieve its full potential,” says Aurelius CEO Dr. Dirk Markus, in the press release. Aurelius says that it will support the acquired businesses, both financially and operationally to ensure a seamless transition after the carve-out from Dätwyler Group. The aim is to establish them as successful standalone companies and bring them on a sustainable growth path.