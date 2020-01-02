© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

JCET to acquire Analog Devices Singaporean test facility

JCET Group Co., Ltd (JCET) has entered into a strategic business agreement with Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) in which JCET will acquire ADI's test facility in Singapore.

As part of this agreement, JCET will take on additional ADI test business in this newly acquired facility. The final transfer of ownership of the ADI Singapore test facility to JCET will be completed May 2021. "This agreement with our long-time assembly and test partner JCET will allow ADI to take advantage of the operational and test engineering expertise we have experienced for many years as a customer in their Singapore plant," stated Steve Lattari, Senior Vice President of Global Operations and Technology at AD, in a press releaseI. "We anticipate a smooth transition as we work together to make this new part of our relationship happen," continued Lattari. "ADI has been a highly valued and long-standing customer of JCET. This opportunity to both grow our test floor footprint in Singapore and more importantly our business with ADI is a win-win for our companies," added Li Zheng, CEO of JCET Group. "JCET's investment in this Singapore facility also shows that as a multinational semiconductor company, we will continue to steadily strengthen our global expansion and provide first-class integrated circuit products and advanced technical services to international and local customers," continued Mr. Zheng.