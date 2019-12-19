© ljupco smokovski dreamstime.com Products | December 19, 2019
GaN Systems gets SPARX boost for EV tech
GaN Systems has announced an investment for an undisclosed amount by SPARX Group’s Mirai Creation Fund II.
The All-GaN vehicle was revealed at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show in October and developed by Nagoya University Institute for Future Materials and Systems and Toyota Advanced Power Electronics Research Division. The vehicle features multiple applications of gallium nitride (GaN) in an electric car, including in the traction inverter, with a 20% improved efficiency and driving range extension for one battery charge, the DC-DC converter, allowing a 75% reduction in size of the system, the on-board charger, and the LED lighting, where GaN lights the road during night driving. The All GaN Vehicle has been spotted on the streets of Tokyo recently, as confirmed with videos shown at the Tokyo Motor Show, a company press release said. GaN Systems CEO Jim Witham said, “The combination of confidence in our best-in-class device performance, the release of the industry’s highest current rated devices, and our device reliability exceeding the AEC-Q101 automotive industry standards, has contributed to more and more automotive OEMs and Tier 1 companies investing in our company and using our devices. It’s great to see so many automotive companies taking advantage of the benefits of our GaN as the industry shifts from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles.” SPARX Group President and CEO Shuhei Abe said, “After evaluating a variety of power semiconductor technologies and designs, GaN has emerged as a critical building block for power in automotive applications and our investment in GaN Systems complements our vision to shape the future and impact our world.” Canada-based GaN Systems designs and manufactures gallium nitride-power semiconductor transistors and is headquartered in Ontario, Ottawa.
ACM Research closes second investment round ACM Research Inc., a supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, has completed a second tranche of private equity investments in its principal operating subsidiary, ACM Research (Shanghai) Inc.
IDT lighting up Silicon Valley Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation, have agreed to a deal with a Silicon Valley city to design an environmentally-friendly lighting system for local parking lots.
NAND Flash leads as IC market growth returns in 2020 Topping the chart of fastest-growing products for 2020 is NAND flash with DRAM in third place. The strong anticipated market growth for the two memory segments is not a big surprise given the complete market collapse that these two segments experienced in 2019.
Baidu and Samsung Electronics collaborate on production of AI chip Baidu’s first cloud-to-edge AI accelerator, Baidu KUNLUN, has completed its development and will be mass-produced by Samsung Electronics early next year.
Innodisk strengthens AIoT Vision with Sysinno acquisition Innodisk has acquired Sysinno Technology. The acquisition strengthens "Innodisk Group’s ambition to bring the future of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things (AIoT) to customers around the world".
AKKA to acquire all shares in Data Respons AKKA Technologies will offer to acquire all of the shares of Data Respons through a voluntary cash offer of NOK 48.00 per share. The Board of Directors of Data Respons has unanimously decided to recommend to accept the Offer.
Murata completes new production building at Izumo factory Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata, located in Izumo City, Shimane Prefecture, has completed the construction of a production facility.
Kinetic closes its acquisition of MegaChips’ smart connectivity products Kinetic Technologies says that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of MegaChips Corporation’s Smart Connectivity Division acquisition. The asset transaction was closed on December 12, 2019.
Technic expands manufacturing to Amiens, France Technic has purchased a new chemical production facility located in Amiens, France. The acquisition is aimed at expanding production of its semiconductor products for a growing customer base in Europe and globally.
Swedish tech for Dutch air traffic control Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions (SDATS) has signed a 20 year framework agreement with Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (LVNL) for remote tower systems. SDATS has received an initial order within the framework contract for establishing remote towers at the airports of Groningen and Maastricht.
Elmos and Audi strengthen partnership for LED rear light control Elmos Semiconductor and Audi extend their long standing partnership for LED rear light control and announced sample availability of the new Elmos IC E522.95.
Intel buys AI chipmaker Habana Labs Intel Corporation has acquired Habana Labs, an Israel-based developer of programmable deep-learning accelerators for the data center.
Spot prices see sharp upturn DRAM spot prices have begun to rebound, in turn improving the overall DRAM market sentiment, and memory component buyers in the contract market will be induced to raise their inventories as well. Contract prices are expected to rally as early as 1Q20.
PLDA plans new hiring in Asia to support increased presence PCI Express and high-speed interconnect solutions provider, PLDA, is augmenting its presence in the APAC region, focused on expanding their R&D, Sales and Support staff.
Abracon inks distribution agreement with Symmetry Electronics Abracon, a manufacturer of frequency control, timing, synchronization, RF, connectivity, and power component solutions, has entered into a franchise agreement with Symmetry Electronics.
Intel nabs former GlobalFoundries, IBM executive Intel Corp has hired former IBM chip exec and GlobalFoundries CTO Gary Patton to its team.
Yokogawa UK partners with power supply manufacturer TDK-Lambda Yokogawa UK has signed a distribution deal with TDK-Lambda. Through Yokogawa’s distribution channels, customers across the UK will now have access to TDK-Lambda’s range of laboratory power supplies.
Denso & TMC launches JV to develop in-vehicle semiconductors DENSO Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation have named the joint venture to be established in April 2020 MIRISE Technologies. Through the JV the companies aims to to contribute through the development of advanced semiconductor electronics technologies.
Murata to cease production at several subsidiaries Saitama Murata Manufacturing – previously Toko, Inc. – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing is ceasing production at its production subsidiaries Shantou S.E.Z. Huajian Electronics and Hua Jiuh Technology by the end of 2019.
KORE Wireless picks up Integron KORE Wireless Group announced the acquisition of Integron, an IoT solutions and managed services provider specializing in the connected health market.
Aixtron qualified for MicroLED production at PlayNitride PlayNitride Inc., has qualified Aixtron's AIX G5+ C MOCVD system for the manufacturing of GaN-based (gallium nitride) MicroLEDs.
memsstar ships MEMS production system to University of Freiburg memsstar Ltd., a provider of etch and deposition equipment to manufacturers of semiconductors and MEMS,has shipped its three-chamber ORBIS 3000 system for MEMS research and manufacturing to the Department of Microsystems Engineering (IMTEK) of the University of Freiburg, Germany.Load more news
