Technic expands manufacturing to Amiens, France

Technic has purchased a new chemical production facility located in Amiens, France. The acquisition is aimed at expanding production of its semiconductor products for a growing customer base in Europe and globally.

Technic cited several essential reasons for choosing this facility and location for its expansion. First, the facility, formerly owned by a chemicals manufacturer, is one of six high-threshold SEVESO sites in Amiens, meeting one of Technic’s primary classification requirements. Second, the facility’s large size offers the opportunity to expand capacity in both low and high volume production. Geographically, the facility’s proximity to Saint-Denis, where Technic’s primary production facility, administrative offices, and R&D laboratories are located, will allow for more efficient use of company resources, a press release states. "The addition of the Amiens location comes at an ideal time for our ongoing business strategy as a global supplier of advanced semiconductor process chemistry. This expansion will further help in maintaining our high-quality standards and better serve our growing customer base", explains Philippe Vernin - President, Technic France.