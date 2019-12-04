© NXP Business | December 04, 2019
Green light for NXP’s acquisition of Marvell’s wireless connectivity assets
NXP Semiconductors N.V. and Marvell have cleared all necessary hurdles and received the required regulatory approvals for NXP’s acquisition of the wireless connectivity portfolio from Marvell.
“We are pleased that the closing of this deal is upon us, and ahead of schedule,” says Rick Clemmer, NXP Chief Executive Officer in a press release. “Marvell’s world-class engineering team and industry-leading connectivity product set, especially the disruptive Wi-Fi 6 portfolio, will immediately complement NXP’s processing, security and connectivity offerings in the Industrial & IoT, as well as in the Automotive and Communication Infrastructure markets. We are very excited to soon be able to offer NXP’s customers one of the broadest portfolios of edge solutions in the industry, truly enabling us to deliver on our vision to provide Secure Connections for the Smarter World.” In May 2019, NXP agreed to acquire Marvell’s wireless connectivity portfolio in an all-cash, asset transaction. The acquisition will enable NXP to deliver complete, scalable processing and connectivity solutions to its customers across its end markets, including tailored security and a full suite of wireless connectivity spanning Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, Thread and Near Field Communications (NFC). The acquisition includes nearly 600 people worldwide and is expected to be accretive to NXP’s non-GAAP operating profit in the first full quarter after the transaction closes. The companies expect to close the transaction in the first half of December 2019.
AutoChips & X-FAB launch mass production of China’s first TPMS chipset AutoChips Inc., a Chinese automotive electronics chip design company (and a subsidiary of NavInfo), in partnership with X-FAB Silicon Foundries, has successfully initiated volume production of a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) chipset.
Sumitomo launches 150mm GaN-on-SiC production with Aixtron system Japanese group Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations, Inc. (SEDI) has ordered an AIX G5+ tool from Aixtron, with 8x6-inch wafer configuration in order to expand the production capacity of GaN-on-SiC (gallium nitride-on-silicon carbide) radio frequency (RF) devices for wireless applications.
Murata continues to expand its Okayama operations A production building that had been under construction since October of last year has been completed at Murata’s production subsidiary Okayama Murata Manufacturing, in Setouchi City, Okayama Prefecture.
TowerJazz to maintain its TPSCo majority ownership Israeli semiconductor manufacturer, TowerJazz, says that it will not sell its stake and board control in its joint venture with Panasonic Corp in Japan, following the Japanese company's announcement that it is selling its semiconductor business.
NI invests $40M in expansion of multifunctional facility in Penang National Instruments is planning to expand its operations in Penang, Malaysia with a new investment which will create over 250 new jobs.
Rimac chooses Analog Devices to enable precision battery management Rimac Automobili is planning to incorporate Analog Devices, Inc’s precision battery management system (BMS) integrated circuits (ICs) into Rimac’s BMS.
Silicon Mobility opens subsidiary in Japan Automotive semiconductor company, Silicon Mobility, is opening a new subsidiary in Tokyo, Japan. This subsidiary will provide system integration expertise and support for local customers.
STMicro completes acquisition of SiC wafer specialist Norstel STMicroelectronics has completed the full acquisition of Swedish silicon carbide (SiC) wafer manufacturer Norstel AB.
Sunway Research Institute of North America officially opens RF connectivity solutions provider, Sunway Communication, has officially opened its North American Research Institute (NARI). The new R&D facility is located in the Sorrento Valley technology park of San Diego, close to other leading technology firms.
Data Respons receives contract for next gen communication solution Data Respons have signed a contract of NOK 20 million (EUR 1.97 million) with a Nordic customer within the space, defence and security industry.
Harbour Group acquires SpotSee Holdings SpotSee Holdings and its subsidiaries are now part of the Harbour Group family of companies. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Intel’s looking to sell its connectivity chips businesses The US chipmaker is reportedly looking for potential buyers for its connected home division, a business unit providing gateway solutions to connect devices and appliances.
Panasonic to sell its chip business to Taiwanese company Panasonic Corporation says that it will transfer the semiconductor business – mainly operated by Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions – to Nuvoton Technology, a Taiwan-based semiconductor company under the umbrella of Winbond Electronics group, in a stock and asset transfer agreement.
First Sensor extends collaboration with Canadian expert for machine vision First Sensor is producing image sensors for a new camera family for a Canadian technology leader for industrial visual inspection in the field of machine vision. The project has a term of seven years.
D3 Engineering moving, expanding in NY Empire State Development (ESD), the economic development arm of New York State, has announced that D3 Engineering will move from its current location in Rochester to a new, larger location in Henrietta, New York, along the state’s northwestern border with Lake Ontario.
Kinetic acquires MegaChips’ smart connectivity division Analog and mixed-signal semiconductor company, Kinetic Technologies, has acquired MegaChips Corporation’s Smart Connectivity Division. Terms of the asset transaction were not disclosed.
Entegris unveils China technology center Entegris has opened its china technology center (CTC) in China’s Silicon Valley, Zhangjiang, Shangha
Seattle start-up to see battery tech investment Group14 Technologies announced it will receive USD 18 million in new financing from several leaders in the battery-industry.
NY approves USD 500 million grant for Cree The State of New York’s economic development arm, Empire State Development Corp., approved a USD 500 million grant for Cree Inc. toward its planned USD 1 billion factory in Marcy.
RoodMicrotec updates its revenue forecast for FY2019 RoodMicrotec N.V.,is expecting the revenue for the full-year 2019 to be in line with the full-year 2018.
MediaTek, Intel partnering on 5G technology MediaTek has announced an ongoing collaboration with Intel to bring MediaTek's new 5G modem to PCs, for deployment in key consumer and commercial laptop segments.