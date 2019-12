© nyul dreamstime.com

The completion of this new production building expands the Japanese manufacturers infrastructure and ability to respond to the increase in demand for ceramic parts – which is driven in large by the increased sophistication of electronics devices and the use of electronics in cars. Murata’s new 5’841 square metre building (with five floors above ground and one underground) offers the company 25’845 square metres of floor space. The company invested a total of JPY 10 billion (EUR 83 million) in this new venture, this includes both the building and production equipment. Earlier in March this year, Okayama Murata Manufacturing held a ceremony to celebrate the completion of its eighth production building. That specific building would offer the company a greater production capacity to meet increased demand for electronic components, such as those used in smartphones and other devices