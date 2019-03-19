© mailthepic dreamstime.com Components | March 19, 2019
Murata completes new production building at Okayama Factory
On March 19, 2019, Okayama Murata Manufacturing (Setouchi City, Okayama Prefecture), held a ceremony to celebrate the completion of its eighth production building.
Construction of the new building has been ongoing since December 2017. The completion of the new production building establishes a framework for greater production capacity to meet increased demand for electronic components, such as those used in smartphones and other devices The new building provides Murata with a total floor area of 28’408 square metres and the company invested approximately JPY 10 billion (EUR 79.13 million) in just the construction.
