Silicon Mobility opens subsidiary in Japan

Automotive semiconductor company, Silicon Mobility, is opening a new subsidiary in Tokyo, Japan. This subsidiary will provide system integration expertise and support for local customers.

“Japan is one of our lead markets. Our customers need dedicated local expertise to accelerate their system development based on OLEA technology,” says Bruno Paucard, president and CEO of Silicon Mobility, in a press release. “The new subsidiary will leverage the resources we have already committed with our local distributor to the Japan’s automotive industry”. Japan’s automotive strategy aims to reduce 80% of greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles produced by domestic automakers – including exported vehicles – to be achieved by 2050 with a combination of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), BEVs, PHEVs and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). Silicon Mobility is planning to be a player the game of electrification by providing an automotive semiconductor control solution which extends by 30% the range of electric vehicle.