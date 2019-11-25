© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

MediaTek, Intel partnering on 5G technology

MediaTek has announced an ongoing collaboration with Intel to bring MediaTek's new 5G modem to PCs, for deployment in key consumer and commercial laptop segments.

The company said in a press release that Dell and HP may be among the first OEMs to deliver laptops powered by Intel and MediaTek's 5G solution, which are expected to drop in early 2021. The company said in a press release that Dell and HP may be among the first OEMs to deliver laptops powered by Intel and MediaTek's 5G solution, which are expected to drop in early 2021. MediaTek President Joe Chen said, "Our 5G modem for PCs, developed in partnership with Intel, is integral to making 5G accessible and available across home and mobile platforms. 5G will usher in the next era of PC experiences, and working with Intel, an industry leader in computing, highlights MediaTek's expertise in designing 5G technology for global markets. With this partnership, consumers will be able to browse, stream and game faster on their PCs, but we also expect them to innovate with 5G in ways we have not yet imagined." MediaTek's new 5G modem for PCs is partially modeled on its Helio M70 5G modem it introduced earlier this year, as part of its integrated 5G system-on-chip for the first wave of 5G flagship smartphones. "5G is poised to unleash a new level of computing and connectivity that will transform the way we interact with the world," said Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group. "Intel's partnership with MediaTek brings together industry leaders with deep engineering, system integration and connectivity expertise to deliver 5G experiences on the next generation of the world's best PCs." MediaTek is a global fabless semiconductor company based in Taiwan.