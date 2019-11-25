© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Products | November 25, 2019
MediaTek, Intel partnering on 5G technology
MediaTek has announced an ongoing collaboration with Intel to bring MediaTek's new 5G modem to PCs, for deployment in key consumer and commercial laptop segments.
The company said in a press release that Dell and HP may be among the first OEMs to deliver laptops powered by Intel and MediaTek's 5G solution, which are expected to drop in early 2021. MediaTek President Joe Chen said, "Our 5G modem for PCs, developed in partnership with Intel, is integral to making 5G accessible and available across home and mobile platforms. 5G will usher in the next era of PC experiences, and working with Intel, an industry leader in computing, highlights MediaTek's expertise in designing 5G technology for global markets. With this partnership, consumers will be able to browse, stream and game faster on their PCs, but we also expect them to innovate with 5G in ways we have not yet imagined." MediaTek's new 5G modem for PCs is partially modeled on its Helio M70 5G modem it introduced earlier this year, as part of its integrated 5G system-on-chip for the first wave of 5G flagship smartphones. "5G is poised to unleash a new level of computing and connectivity that will transform the way we interact with the world," said Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group. "Intel's partnership with MediaTek brings together industry leaders with deep engineering, system integration and connectivity expertise to deliver 5G experiences on the next generation of the world's best PCs." MediaTek is a global fabless semiconductor company based in Taiwan.
NUVIA expands in Austin, bolsters exec team Silicon-design start-up NUVIA Inc. will open new offices in Austin, Texas, the company announced today.
ZF and Danfoss seal strategic partnership ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Danfoss Silicon Power GmbH have stepped up their existing cooperation with a new strategic partnership for silicon- and silicon-carbide power modules.
Jenoptik secures long-term contract in the automotive industry Jenoptik has been chosen to supply a laser-optical subsystem for the PM2.5 particle sensor, developed by HELLA. This particle sensor will now make it possible to reliably and precisely measure minute concentrations of particulate matter inside vehicles and in their immediate environment.
Sonos buys French voice tech company Snips Santa Barbara-based Sonos Inc. has acquired Snips SAS, a French company specializing in AI voice platforms for connected devices that provides private-by-design voice technology.
Mouser opens local customer service center in the Philippines Distributor Mouser Electronics is continuing its expansion of its ts customer service in Asia with the addition of a Customer Service Center in the Philippines.
Perceptron, Coherix cement partnership for bead inspection Michigan industrial metrology developer Perceptron Inc. has announced a commercial partnership with fellow Great Lakes State company Coherix Inc.
Dr. Arne Schneider takes over as CEO of Elmos in 2021 The Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor has decided to extend the appointment of CEO Dr. Anton Mindl until the end of 2020. After this he will have had 15 successful years as CEO and will remain closely associated with the company as consultant.
Magna expands lighting capabilities by acquiring Wipac Czech Magna has agreed to acquire Wipac Czech s.r.o., a automotive lighting engineering firm located in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
Cree, STMicroelectronics fortify SiC agreement Cree Inc. and STMicroelectronics have expanded their existing multi-year, long-term silicon carbide wafer supply agreement to more than USD 500 million.
LPKF expands in Garbsen, Germany The laser specialist has started the construction of a new clean room factory for the production of glass microstructure components at its headquarters in Garbsen, Germany.
Cree, ABB form partnership for SiC technology Silicon carbide technology specialist Cree and ABB’s Power Grids business have announced a partnership to jointly expand the rollout of silicon carbide for semiconductors.
Soitec & Applied Materials to develop next-gen SiC substrates Designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials, Soitec, is entering a joint development program with Applied Materials on next-generation silicon carbide substrates.
Swissbit to stay on top of demand with new Berlin fab Back in late July of 2018, Swissbit AG, broke ground on its new R&D and manufacturing facility in Berlin with the aim of tripling the production capacity of location. Now its already up and running.
Nuvia closes series A, eyes data center servers Santa Clara semiconductor design startup Nuvia Inc., formed earlier this year by three former top Apple Inc. design executives, has closed its series A round with USD 53 million secured.
Ingun's going global; expands in Latin America and Eastern Europe Benjamin Sontag (INGUN Prüfmittel GmbH) gave a short update on expansion plans in Latin America and Eastern Europe.
Yageo to acquire KEMET in a $1.8 billion deal Yageo Corporation and KEMET Corporation have entered into a definitive agreement under which Yageo will acquire all of the outstanding shares of KEMET’s common stock for USD 27.20 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at USD 1.8 billion.
EVG and DELO partner to expand materials and process capabilities Supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS and semiconductor industry, EV Group (eVG), is partnering with DELO, a manufacturer of industrial high-tech adhesives, in the area of wafer-level optics.
Osram recommends current takeover offer from ams Osram says it has concluded a business combination with Austrian chipmaker ams and is recommending its shareholders to accept the current takeover offer.
EpiWorld speeds up commercialisation of SiC devices with AIXTRON AIXTRON SE has provided an AIX G5 WW C system to EpiWorld International Co., Ltd for the further development of next generation silicon carbide (SiC) epitaxial wafers mainly used for the manufacturing of power devices for automotive applications.
FlexEnable makes acquisition for flex displays FlexEnable, developer of flexible organic electronics, has purchased Merck's portfolio of high-performance organic thin-film transistor (OTFT) materials.
Samsung’s CPU project ends, layoffs in CA and TX Samsung has confirmed in a letter to the Texas Workforce Commission that layoffs as a result of the closure of the CPU project at the Samsung R&D Center (SARC) in Austin, Texas and the San Jose Advanced Computing Lab (ACL) in San Jose, California, will begin December 31.Load more news