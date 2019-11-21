© Bentley

Magna expands lighting capabilities by acquiring Wipac Czech

Magna has agreed to acquire Wipac Czech s.r.o., a automotive lighting engineering firm located in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The transaction – Magna’s second lighting acquisition in as many years – is expected to close the week of November 25 and will expand Magna’s engineering capabilities globally. Wipac Czech s.r.o.’s engineering team designs and develops automotive forward lighting, primarily for European exotic and luxury brands. With more than 40 engineers on staff, the company serves premium customers including Aston Martin, Bentley, Rolls Royce, McLaren, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Audi, Daimler, BMW and Porsche. “We see Wipac Czech playing an important role in growing our global lighting business, particularly with forward lighting to European automakers,” says John O’Hara, President of Magna Mechatronics, Mirrors and Lighting, in a press release. “Lighting represents a strategic growth area for us, due to increasing levels of electronic and sensor integration and the ongoing industry trend to differentiate vehicles through styling.” With the 2018 acquisition of OLSA S.p.A., a company focused on rear lighting technology, and now Wipac Czech s.r.o., Magna has added to its existing N.A. footprint and has a total of 11 lighting manufacturing facilities and three engineering centers globally.