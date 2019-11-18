© Swissbit Business | November 18, 2019
Swissbit to stay on top of demand with new Berlin fab
Back in late July of 2018, Swissbit AG, broke ground on its new R&D and manufacturing facility in Berlin with the aim of tripling the production capacity of location. Now its already up and running.
Basically just a year after the groundbreaking ceremony, the manufacturing facility stood completed, providing the company with about about 10’000 square metres of new production space. All that was left was fitting it with production equipment in order to stay on schedule for the planned first deliveries from the new fab.
© Swissbit - Silvio Muschter, CEO“This goal was a tough one, but we have reached it. The first shipment out of our new manufacturing site was indeed in October 2019,” says Silvio Muschter, CEO of Swissbit AG, to Evertiq in an emailed statement. The expansion in capacity for the European flash memory solutions manufacturer was is driven by an increased demand for industrial memory products. In particular, memory cards with security functions, demanded by applications requiring data encryption. So in order to stay on top of the new demand levels, the company invested some EUR 20 million in order to set up the new facility. ”Out of the 20 Million Euros we have invested in the new development and manufacturing site, almost 15% was allocated to new manufacturing equipment and the manufacturing process. In addition to our existing COB (chip-on-board) production, we have now invested in new SMT and semi-conductor equipment,” Mr. Muschter explains. Adding some 10’000 square metres to its operations, one might also imagine that there will be need for some additional employees – and yes, the company is looking to more or less double its workforce in Berlin going forward. ”Out of the 250 employees worldwide, we already had about 200 at our development and manufacturing site in Berlin. With the new production site, we are planning to double the number of our employees in Berlin from 200 to 400, while tripling the output,” Mr. Muschter tells Evertiq. The CEO goes on to tell Evertiq that the ongoing digitization will dramatically increase the demand for industrial grade memory products for industrial, telecom, automotive (such as autonomous driving), medical, and fiscal applications. But not only that, the increasing connectivity of devices in the ‘Internet of Things’ means that the demands on the protection of data and devices and thus the demand for smart security products will increase massively “We have prepared ourselves for this with the new state-of-the-art production capacities at the new plant. Therefore, we are planning to triple the overall output to about 3 million pieces per month by 2022,” says Silvio Muschter.
