© pichetw dreamstime.com

Up until now, Gigaphoton ’s service support in China has been conducted by Komatsu Industries Shanghai Ltd.’s optical machinery division. To expand its business in China and strengthen governance, Gigaphoton China Inc. has been established as a subsidiary of Komatsu China Ltd., the regional headquarters of Komatsu, which is also the parent company of Gigaphoton. Effective November 1, control of operations is transferred from Komatsu Industries Shanghai Ltd. to Gigaphoton China Inc. “Through Gigaphoton China Inc., Gigaphoton will work to strengthen its support system with eight locations within China. We will continue to provide our customers with outstanding products and further improved service support in China, which is an important location for the semiconductor manufacturing industry,” says Katsumi Uranaka, President & CEO of Gigaphoton in a press release.