© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

The companies have agreed to a broad life-of-patents cross-license to each other’s worldwide existing semiconductor patents as well as those patents that will be filed during the next ten years as both companies continue to invest significantly in semiconductor research and development, a press release from GlobalFoundries reads. This resolution will guarantee GF and TSMC the freedom to operate and also ensure that their respective customers will continue to have access to each foundry's complete array of technologies and services. “We are pleased to have quickly reached this settlement that acknowledges the strength of our respective intellectual property. Today’s announcement enables both of our companies to focus on innovation and to better serve our clients around the world,” says Thomas Caulfield, CEO of GF, in the press release. “This agreement between GF and TSMC secures GF’s ability to grow and is a win for the entire semiconductor industry which is at the core of today’s global economy.”