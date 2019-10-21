© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Sivers IMA and NXP collaborate on 5G

NXP Semiconductors and Sivers IMA Holding AB announces a collaboration to deliver a state-of-the-art solution for 5G-NR (New Radio), such as gigabit Fixed Wireless Access applications.

The agreement is an ecosystem relationship around NXP's flexible Layerscape programmable baseband platform and Sivers IMA's 5G-NR chip and phased-array antenna. Both parties will contribute to secure a high-level of integration between NXP baseband and the Sivers IMA 28 GHz and 60 GHz RFICs and phased-array antennas. "This relationship is very important step for us within the 5G-NR mmWave ecosystem. The integration between NXP's baseband and our chip and antenna offers a state-of-the-art solution and a quick time to market for customers who want to offer 5G-NR products, for example Customer Premises Units (CPEs) or small cells for gigabit Fixed Wireless Access applications and integrated access and backhaul," says Anders Storm, CEO of Sivers IMA. The NXP Layerscape Access portfolio of programmable baseband processors delivers control over the 5G-NR software in order to support new O-RAN compliant options. Together with NXP Layerscape multi-core Arm SoCs and the EdgeVerse secure software framework 5G infrastructure customers can deploy a variety of 5G Access Edge systems. "Sivers IMA is an exciting member of the NXP 5G Access Edge ecosystem. Our customers need antenna-to-processor solutions. With Sivers IMA's know-how and tight system level integration with our Zero-IF interface customers will have an optimal production class solution for rapid deployment," says Stuart Forbes, Senior Marketing Manager NXP.