© Skolkovo

Phoenix Contact builds R&D center in Skolkovo

German electronics company Phoenix Contact is building a regional development and competence center in Moscow's high-tech cluster Skolkovo.

Representatives of Phoenix Contact and the Skolkovo Foundation laid the first stone for the development centre. By 2021, the centre is to serve the entire Eurasian region, a press release from Skolkovo states. The centre will be located on a 13'500sqm plot of land and is to house an administrative office building as well as a warehouse. In 2002, a Russian subsidiary - Phoenix Contact RUS - was established with its head office and warehouse in Moscow and 17 branch offices in the regions of the Russian Federation. "Seventeen years ago, when we came to Russia, we started small. We now have 17 representative offices that are scattered throughout the country. We have a production in Stupino. And soon, in 2021, our new partner center will open its doors. This means that it is here where new products will be developed both for Russia and for the whole world", said Frank Stührenberg, CEO of Phoenix Contact Group.