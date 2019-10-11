Business | October 11, 2019
Wi-Fi chipset from ON Semi for Orange France's new Livebox 5 Gateway
Quantenna Connectivity Solutions, a division of ON Semiconductor, says that Orange France, a broadband service provider in Europe, has again selected ON Semiconductor for its latest gateway, Livebox 5.
“ON Semiconductor is honored to collaborate with our long-time partner Orange France on the latest generations of its products,” said Irvind Ghai, Vice President of Marketing, Quantenna Connectivity Solutions Division at ON Semiconductor. “We strive to help bring better user experience with fast and seamless Wi-Fi in the homes, so that they can stay connected and enjoy movie night, on-line gaming, smart home applications and more, all at the same time.” “We are proud to present the new Livebox 5 that has been carefully designed to meet our customers’ needs and reinforce our continued commitment to make a positive impact on the planet,” said Laetitia Orsini Sharps, Director, Consumer Multi-Services Offers at Orange France. “As we progress towards the new generation of home gateway, we know we can trust ON Semiconductor’s expertise to offer uncompromising Wi-Fi performance to our subscribers.”
