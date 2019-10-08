© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Rutronik and Laser Components sign distribution agreement

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and the German manufacturer of custom laser-based and optoelectronic components Laser Components GmbH have entered into a global distribution agreement that encompasses all of the manufacturer’s products.

Laser Components’ product range includes photodiodes, IR components, lasers, laser modules, fiber optics, and optical components. These products are used in a variety of industrial applications, primarily for positioning and marking in the medical, industrial, and laser systems sectors. “The distribution agreement offers joint growth potential for both companies. With the addition of Laser Components’ products, we are expanding our portfolio to include laser components for every industrial application – including laser modules and accessories, precision lasers, and lenses for CW laser diodes. This will allow us to target new markets like medical technology,” says Shirley Coblenzer, Senior Marketing Manager Opto at Rutronik, in a press release.