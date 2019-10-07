© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com

TPC Wire & Cable picks up Pittsburgh Wire & Cable

TPC Wire & Cable Corp. (TPC) announced today that it has completed the purchase of Pittsburgh Wire and Cable (PWC) Inc., a stocking distributor of electrical solutions for the video inspection, mining and rail industries.

With the acquisition, TPC plans to expand into new end-user markets and increase its current portfolio of high-performance wire and cable solutions. TPC President & CEO Jeff Crane said, “A key aspect of our growth strategy is building onto our existing products and services by entering new markets where there’s a need to solve complex customer problems. PWC is a great fit with our current offering of interconnect solutions and we are excited to leverage resources to accelerate growth in these key markets.” PWC President Jamie Carlowski said of the acquisition, “Our focus has always been to provide our customers with quality products and exceptional service. The core values of TPC Wire & Cable complements our mission and will allow us to continue to grow the business for many years to come.” TPC Wire & Cable was formed in 1979 and based in Macedonia, Ohio.