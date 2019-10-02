© Elmos Business | October 02, 2019
Elmos closes the sale of Silicon Microstructures
Dortmund-based Elmos Semiconductor announces that it has closed the sale of Silicon Microstructures Inc. (SMI) to Measurement Specialties Inc., a subsidiary of TE Connectivity Ltd.
The micromechanics segment consists exclusively of SMI. The subsidiary will be deconsolidated as of October 1, 2019. SMI is therefore only included in the sales and earnings of Elmos Semiconductor AG for the first nine months in 2019. Taking this into account Elmos has adjusted its guidance for 2019. The company's sales growth will amount to 4-8% (previously: 6-10%). Organic growth will remain unchanged. The adjustment reflects the elimination of SMI sales in Q4 2019. The operating EBIT margin will be between 13 and 17% (which is unchanged). In addition, the transaction will result in extraordinary income, which will be determined on the basis of the final purchase price.
