© DENSO Hokkaido Corporation Business | September 27, 2019
DENSO to expand DENSO Hokkaido plant
DENSO Corporation says it will expand the plant of DENSO Hokkaido Corporation, one of its group companies, as part of its efforts to increase production of semiconductor sensors, enhance its domestic production system and boost the group's competitiveness.
DENSO will invest about JPY 11 billion (USD 102 million) by 2025 to complete the expansion and increase production. Construction is scheduled to start in July 2020 and to be completed in June 2021. Production is planned to start in stages in October 2021. With the expansion the company expects to increase the number of employees to approximately 1'150 in 2025. At the facility the company manufactures semiconductor sensors for automotive engines, air conditioners and other systems. The group is now expanding the plant at DENSO Hokkaido, which has manufactured 500 million semiconductor sensors since its opening, in preparation for increased sensor demand as vehicle electrification and safety systems become more complex and proliferate.
