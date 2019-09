© nyul dreamstime.com

The final result corresponds to 71.87% of the total share capital and voting rights of First Sensor. With the expiration of the additional acceptance period, no further shares can be tendered into the takeover offer. Completion of the offer still depends on foreign investment clearances in Germany and the United States. The acquisition is expected to be completed by mid-2020 at the latest. “We are pleased that the majority of First Sensor shareholders agree with the assessment that the transaction is to the benefit of First Sensor, our shareholders, and employees. Together with TE, we want to continue our growth,” says Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, CEO of First Sensor AG.