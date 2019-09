© congatec

“We are excited to welcome Thomas Schultze to the team at congatec and look forward to working together with him as we continue to drive growth through operational excellence. As a strongly growing technology company we will benefit from his extensive experience leading operations in larger organizations”, says Jason Carlson, CEO of congatec , in a press release. The main task of Thomas Schultze will be to further increase the global operational efficiency and drive excellence in the supply chain. His focus areas include agile processes to improve customer service, ensure first class quality and technical support as well as cost efficiency. As an asset light company with fabless production at multiple sites around the globe, digitisation also plays an increasingly important role for congatec. Thomas Schultze brings with him more than 20 years of experience in operations management, gained most recently as Vice President Global Operations at medical device market leader Ziehm Imaging. Prior to that, he held leading positions in companies such as laboratory equipment manufacturer Heidolph and automotive systems supplier Harman