© Elmos Business | September 23, 2019
Elmos to sell unit to TE Connectivity
Germany's, Elmos Semiconductor, says it has signed an agreement to sell its Milpitas, California-based subsidiary, Silicon Microstructures Inc. (SMI), to Measurement Specialties Inc. a subsidiary of TE Connectivity.
SMI has been in the hands of Elmos since 2001. The semiconductor sensor company develops and manufactures MEMS based pressure sensors (among them the IntraSense product family) with a focus towards the automotive, medical, and industrial markets. "The IntraSense products have now reached a phase in which a financially strong partner with a broader market presence, such as TE, can implement economic success faster and put it on a strong footing," says Dr. Anton Mindl, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor AG, in a press release. SMI is represented in the micromechanics segment of the Elmos Group. After closing of the transaction, the micromechanics segment will be discontinued. The companies expect to complete the transaction this year. After closing of the transaction, Elmos will concentrate on the further development of its semiconductor core business with the business lines Sensors, Smart Control and Smart Solutions, whereby the focus will continue to be on the expansion of the market share with innovative, differentiating solutions, especially for the automotive sector. The final purchase price, based on a net debt-free enterprise value of USD 95.0 million, will be determined after customary adjustments at the closing date.
Elmos to sell unit to TE Connectivity Germany's, Elmos Semiconductor, says it has signed an agreement to sell its Milpitas, California-based subsidiary, Silicon Microstructures Inc. (SMI), to Measurement Specialties Inc. a subsidiary of TE Connectivity.
America II inks distribution deal with Good-Ark Semiconductor America II Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with Good-Ark...
Murata develops and starts volume production of SAW duplexers and... Passive component manufacturer Murata accelerates production to...
Avnet enhances its IoT strategy by acquiring Witekio Avnet announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire Witekio (formerly known as...
STMicro to supply SiC power electronics to Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Semiconductor giant, STMicroelectronics, has been chosen to supply high-efficiency...
APC Technology courted by takeover offer Specialist Components along with APC Technology Group, announces that the companies...
ams is confident of successful acquisition of Osram ams says that it expects to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) around the end...
Electrolab broadens footprint in Texas Electrolab, Inc. has completed construction of additional operating and research facilities...
Electro Rent announces global CEO and President Electro Rent, a test equipment services player, has announced the appointment of Jay...
Qualcomm acquires remaining interest in TDK joint venture Qualcomm Incorporated says that the company has completed the acquisition of the...
Infineon and Synopsys collaborate on AI In order to support AI-driven solutions with its future automotive microcontrollers...
HTC appoints Yves Maitre as CEO Appointment of former Orange EVP said to continue drive for VIVE Reality as Cher Wang...
UltraSoC opens engineering center in Poland UltraSoC announces that the company has officially open its new development center, and...
Foresight inks deal with Chinese infrared camera manufacturer Foresight Autonomous Holdings, a supplier of automotive vision systems, has signed a strategic...
Tsinghua Unigroup’s DRAM fab will have some hurdles to overcome Tsinghua Unigroup’s DRAM fab is scheduled for completion in 2021 but technology remains...
HEICO Corporation subsidiary acquires TTT-Cubed HEICO Corporation's dB Control subsidiary has acquired 100% of the stock of TTT-Cubed, Inc...
RFMW names business development manager RF Power RFMW announces that Philip Knights has joined their organization as Business...
PCB Piezotronics to move production from China to the US North Carolina based designer and manufacturer of high-precision sensors, PCB...
HCL Technologies to acquire Sankalp Semiconductor HCL Technologies Limited is acquiring Sankalp Semiconductor (Sankalp), a...
SG Wireless teams up with Arrow Electronics Hong Kong-based full stack Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider, SG Wireless, says it...
DuPont to sell its compound semiconductor solutions business DuPont Electronics & Imaging (E&I) says it has signed an agreement to sell its Compound...
BluGlass signs global joint development agreement with Bridgelux The agreement is to develop cascade LEDs using BluGlass’ remote plasma chemical vapour...
CMOS image sensors stay on stairway to record revenues Economic slowdown and U.S.-China trade war will not stop CMOS image sensors from...Load more news
Related news