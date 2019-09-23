© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

America II inks distribution deal with Good-Ark Semiconductor

America II Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with Good-Ark Semiconductor, a leading global discrete semiconductor manufacturer.

“Good-Ark has an outstanding reputation as a manufacturer across the globe,” said Joe Vattimo, Sr. Director of Franchised Products for America II Electronics. “We are very excited to be able to offer our customers quality solutions to expand their AVLs, affording them significant cost savings. As such, we see this as a win for our customers, Good-Ark and America II.” Good-Ark Semiconductor, is a discrete semiconductor manufacturer that offers a variety of surface mount, through-hole and wafer devices. John Marullo, VP Sales & Marketing for Good-Ark Semiconductor is equally excited at the opportunity that this new partnership represents. “We are very excited to partner with America II due to their global reach and many relationships that we believe will benefit the customer, as well as America II and Good-Ark Semiconductor, " says Marullo. "The combination of Good-Ark Semiconductor, having our own wafer fabs and assembly plants, tied in with America II’s global sales and distribution network, will make for a successful partnership.”