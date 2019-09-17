© electrolab

Electrolab broadens footprint in Texas

Electrolab, Inc. has completed construction of additional operating and research facilities at its headquarters in Boerne, Texas.

The technology design company specializing in precision measurement and control devices has increased total facility space to 36,000 sq. ft. In a press release, the company said the expansion is designed to streamline manufacturing of the company’s tank level sensing and control technology and its recently introduced wireless and IoT communication devices. The added space will also allow for new product lines currently in development. The new building houses two labs for R&D, one focused on materials and chemistries, the other on mechanical engineering, which cleared space for a dedicated electrical engineering R&D lab in the main building. Electrolab CEO Sean Drees said, "Although our current facility is barely four years old, increased sales and new product lines were challenging our space requirements and impacting our efficiency. With the new building completed, we are able to expand our R&D space to facilitate new product development. We've also been able to re-align our processes for more efficient production and product flow to ensure we meet customer expectations for quality and timely delivery of their orders.” Electrolab currently sits on four acres of land, with one undeveloped acre available for future growth.