© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Business | September 17, 2019
Qualcomm acquires remaining interest in TDK joint venture
Qualcomm Incorporated says that the company has completed the acquisition of the remaining interest in RF360 Holdings Singapore Pte. Ltd., its joint venture with TDK Corporation.
Together with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the joint venture has produced RF front-end (RFFE) filters which enable Qualcomm to deliver complete 4G/5G RFFE solutions. With this acquisition, Qualcomm Technologies is able to provide customers a complete end-to-end solution from modem to antenna, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF System, including commercial 5G NR sub-6 and mmWave solutions, integrating power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers, antenna tuning, LNAs, switching and envelope tracking products. Qualcomm Technologies’ says that its second generation RFFE solutions for its 5G portfolio will further enable OEM customers to design thin, high-performance, battery-efficient 5G multimode devices at scale. This acquisition is the final step to formally bring in-house more than 20 years of expertise in RFFE filtering. Qualcomm Technologies now boast a broad portfolio of RFFE products, including integrated and discrete micro-acoustic components utilizing RFFE filter technologies such as BAW, SAW, TC-SAW, as well as Thin Film SAW, all of which are core to developing and producing filters, duplexers, multiplexers for discrete, power amplifiers and diversity modules, as well as n-plexers and extractors for the very complex front end necessary for today’s leading mobile phones and connected devices. “Our goal in the formation of this joint venture was to enhance Qualcomm Technologies’ front-end solutions to enable us to deliver a truly complete solution to the mobile device ecosystem, and we have done exactly that,” said Cristiano Amon, president of Qualcomm Incorporated. “We are excited about the strong adoption of Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems in virtually all of our 150+ 5G design wins. Our systems approach has created a benchmark for 5G RFFE performance." TDK Electronics’ (formerly EPCOS) remaining interest in the joint venture was valued at USD 1.15 billion in August 2019. The total purchase price, including the initial investment, payments to TDK based on sales by the joint venture, and development obligations, will be approximately USD 3.1 billion.
Electrolab broadens footprint in Texas Electrolab, Inc. has completed construction of additional operating and research facilities...
Electro Rent announces global CEO and President Electro Rent, a test equipment services player, has announced the appointment of Jay...
Qualcomm acquires remaining interest in TDK joint venture Qualcomm Incorporated says that the company has completed the acquisition of the...
Infineon and Synopsys collaborate on AI In order to support AI-driven solutions with its future automotive microcontrollers...
HTC appoints Yves Maitre as CEO Appointment of former Orange EVP said to continue drive for VIVE Reality as Cher Wang...
UltraSoC opens engineering center in Poland UltraSoC announces that the company has officially open its new development center, and...
Foresight inks deal with Chinese infrared camera manufacturer Foresight Autonomous Holdings, a supplier of automotive vision systems, has signed a strategic...
Tsinghua Unigroup’s DRAM fab will have some hurdles to overcome Tsinghua Unigroup’s DRAM fab is scheduled for completion in 2021 but technology remains...
HEICO Corporation subsidiary acquires TTT-Cubed HEICO Corporation's dB Control subsidiary has acquired 100% of the stock of TTT-Cubed, Inc...
RFMW names business development manager RF Power RFMW announces that Philip Knights has joined their organization as Business...
PCB Piezotronics to move production from China to the US North Carolina based designer and manufacturer of high-precision sensors, PCB...
HCL Technologies to acquire Sankalp Semiconductor HCL Technologies Limited is acquiring Sankalp Semiconductor (Sankalp), a...
SG Wireless teams up with Arrow Electronics Hong Kong-based full stack Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider, SG Wireless, says it...
DuPont to sell its compound semiconductor solutions business DuPont Electronics & Imaging (E&I) says it has signed an agreement to sell its Compound...
BluGlass signs global joint development agreement with Bridgelux The agreement is to develop cascade LEDs using BluGlass’ remote plasma chemical vapour...
CMOS image sensors stay on stairway to record revenues Economic slowdown and U.S.-China trade war will not stop CMOS image sensors from...
Delphi team up with Cree for automotive SiC devices Delphi Technologies and Creehave entered into a partnership to utilise silicon...
proteanTecs expands global operations with new R&D facilities Israeli startup, proteanTecs, who's looking to increase quality and reliability of electronics, says...
Skeleton Technologies' ultracapacitors to power Škoda Trams Skeleton Technologies will supply ultracapacitor systems to Škoda Electric, a traction equipment...
Seoul Semic files patent infringement suit agains Conrad Seoul Semiconductor has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against European retailer of...
Digi-Key inks deal with Directed Energy Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio by signing an exclusive global...
Rutronik and AP Memory inks global distribution agreement Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Taiwanese memory solutions...Load more news