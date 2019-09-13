© dirk ercken dreamstime.com Business | September 13, 2019
RFMW names business development manager RF Power
RFMW announces that Philip Knights has joined their organization as Business Development Manager – RF Power products, reporting directly to Mike Carroll, Vice President – Global Sales.
Mr. Knights joins RFMW with more than 35 years’ experience in RF Design Engineering, New Business Development, Sales Management and Marketing. Mr. Knights has a demonstrated history of strong customer relationships, revenue growth and interpersonal skills in complex RF & Microwave oriented organisations. Prior to RFMW, Mr. Knights served as an RF design engineer in multiple Plessey Semiconductor divisions and Powerwave UK, where he successfully authored and delivered white papers at well attended symposiums. Later, he developed the RF Power business for NXP Semiconductors in North America and Brazil, then transitioned to Ampleon USA to create their North American sales organization. Mr. Knights’ latest appointment was as the Solutions Sales Manager at MACOM. “As our RF Power product portfolio grows, Phil will help guide our sales team to offer the best solutions for customer’s high-power designs” Mr. Carroll says in a press release. “His engineering background and strong understanding of available technologies helps us quickly present potential component solutions to customers.”
Tsinghua Unigroup’s DRAM fab will have some hurdles to overcome Tsinghua Unigroup’s DRAM fab is scheduled for completion in 2021 but technology remains...
HEICO Corporation subsidiary acquires TTT-Cubed HEICO Corporation's dB Control subsidiary has acquired 100% of the stock of TTT-Cubed, Inc...
RFMW names business development manager RF Power RFMW announces that Philip Knights has joined their organization as Business...
PCB Piezotronics to move production from China to the US North Carolina based designer and manufacturer of high-precision sensors, PCB...
HCL Technologies to acquire Sankalp Semiconductor HCL Technologies Limited is acquiring Sankalp Semiconductor (Sankalp), a...
SG Wireless teams up with Arrow Electronics Hong Kong-based full stack Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider, SG Wireless, says it...
DuPont to sell its compound semiconductor solutions business DuPont Electronics & Imaging (E&I) says it has signed an agreement to sell its Compound...
BluGlass signs global joint development agreement with Bridgelux The agreement is to develop cascade LEDs using BluGlass’ remote plasma chemical vapour...
CMOS image sensors stay on stairway to record revenues Economic slowdown and U.S.-China trade war will not stop CMOS image sensors from...
Delphi team up with Cree for automotive SiC devices Delphi Technologies and Creehave entered into a partnership to utilise silicon...
proteanTecs expands global operations with new R&D facilities Israeli startup, proteanTecs, who's looking to increase quality and reliability of electronics, says...
Skeleton Technologies' ultracapacitors to power Škoda Trams Skeleton Technologies will supply ultracapacitor systems to Škoda Electric, a traction equipment...
Seoul Semic files patent infringement suit agains Conrad Seoul Semiconductor has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against European retailer of...
Digi-Key inks deal with Directed Energy Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio by signing an exclusive global...
Rutronik and AP Memory inks global distribution agreement Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Taiwanese memory solutions...
NI and ETAS JV get green light from antitrust authorities National Instruments and ETAS GmbH announces that the antitrust authorities have...
Mitsubishi Electric tries to solve the issue of corrosion Mitsubishi Electric Corporation says it has developed what is believed to be the world's first...
Barco expands, adds jobs in Central Georgia Barco, an electronics manufacturer serving the business, entertainment, and...
Pro-Active engineering picks up Apex Embedded Systems Wisconsin-based Pro-Active Engineering Inc. has acquired Apex Embedded Systems LLC...
Advantech acquires HY-LINE Communication Products Vertriebs GmbH Embedded computing solutions provider, Advantech, is expanding its presence in the...
ams' offer is officially on the table - acceptance period starts now Austrian sensor specialist, ams, has published the offer document and thereby starting...
Teledyne acquires MEMS provider Micralyne Teledyne Technologies Incorporated's subsidiary, Teledyne Digital Imaging, Inc....
Sean Fan joins Rambus as COO Silicon IP and chip provider, Rambus, announces that Sean Fan has joined the company as...Load more news