© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Business | September 11, 2019
DuPont to sell its compound semiconductor solutions business
DuPont Electronics & Imaging (E&I) says it has signed an agreement to sell its Compound Semiconductor Solutions (CSS) business to SK Siltron, a South Korean silicon wafer supplier.
The transaction is consistent with DuPont's strategy of active portfolio management and disciplined capital allocation to further align the company's portfolio with high return opportunities. The transaction is currently expected to close by the end of 2019, subject to customary regulatory approvals for closing. "The DuPont CSS business has state-of-the-art technologies for SiC wafer production to serve the power electronics market, but it is not a strategic priority for the E&I business," said Jon Kemp, President, DuPont Electronics & Imaging. "Given its strategic focus, we believe SK Siltron will be a better owner and that the CSS business will thrive under SK Siltron's ownership."
SG Wireless teams up with Arrow Electronics Hong Kong-based full stack Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider, SG Wireless, says it...
DuPont to sell its compound semiconductor solutions business DuPont Electronics & Imaging (E&I) says it has signed an agreement to sell its Compound...
BluGlass signs global joint development agreement with Bridgelux The agreement is to develop cascade LEDs using BluGlass’ remote plasma chemical vapour...
CMOS image sensors stay on stairway to record revenues Economic slowdown and U.S.-China trade war will not stop CMOS image sensors from...
Delphi team up with Cree for automotive SiC devices Delphi Technologies and Creehave entered into a partnership to utilise silicon...
proteanTecs expands global operations with new R&D facilities Israeli startup, proteanTecs, who's looking to increase quality and reliability of electronics, says...
Skeleton Technologies' ultracapacitors to power Škoda Trams Skeleton Technologies will supply ultracapacitor systems to Škoda Electric, a traction equipment...
Seoul Semic files patent infringement suit agains Conrad Seoul Semiconductor has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against European retailer of...
Digi-Key inks deal with Directed Energy Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio by signing an exclusive global...
Rutronik and AP Memory inks global distribution agreement Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Taiwanese memory solutions...
NI and ETAS JV get green light from antitrust authorities National Instruments and ETAS GmbH announces that the antitrust authorities have...
Mitsubishi Electric tries to solve the issue of corrosion Mitsubishi Electric Corporation says it has developed what is believed to be the world's first...
Barco expands, adds jobs in Central Georgia Barco, an electronics manufacturer serving the business, entertainment, and...
Pro-Active engineering picks up Apex Embedded Systems Wisconsin-based Pro-Active Engineering Inc. has acquired Apex Embedded Systems LLC...
Advantech acquires HY-LINE Communication Products Vertriebs GmbH Embedded computing solutions provider, Advantech, is expanding its presence in the...
ams' offer is officially on the table - acceptance period starts now Austrian sensor specialist, ams, has published the offer document and thereby starting...
Teledyne acquires MEMS provider Micralyne Teledyne Technologies Incorporated's subsidiary, Teledyne Digital Imaging, Inc....
Sean Fan joins Rambus as COO Silicon IP and chip provider, Rambus, announces that Sean Fan has joined the company as...
One marketplace to rule them all After two years of development, French startup PRECOGS, is now launching its real-time...
Kyocera and Ube to produce ceramic filters for 5G base stations Kyocera Corporation and Ube Industries have signed a joint venture agreement to manufacture ceramic filters for 5G base stations.
Heraeus selects four startups for accelerator program Heraeus has just launched the Heraeus Accelerator starting with four technology startups in...
Distrelec appoints Steve Herd as CEO The European distributor of electronics, automation and measurement technology has...
Construction starts for Mobileye’s new development centre Mobileye President and CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin...Load more news