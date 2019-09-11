© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

DuPont to sell its compound semiconductor solutions business

DuPont Electronics & Imaging (E&I) says it has signed an agreement to sell its Compound Semiconductor Solutions (CSS) business to SK Siltron, a South Korean silicon wafer supplier.

The transaction is consistent with DuPont's strategy of active portfolio management and disciplined capital allocation to further align the company's portfolio with high return opportunities. The transaction is currently expected to close by the end of 2019, subject to customary regulatory approvals for closing. "The DuPont CSS business has state-of-the-art technologies for SiC wafer production to serve the power electronics market, but it is not a strategic priority for the E&I business," said Jon Kemp, President, DuPont Electronics & Imaging. "Given its strategic focus, we believe SK Siltron will be a better owner and that the CSS business will thrive under SK Siltron's ownership."