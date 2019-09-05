© nyul dreamstime.com

NI and ETAS JV get green light from antitrust authorities

National Instruments and ETAS GmbH announces that the antitrust authorities have approved the creation of their joint venture. The new company, ETAS NI Systems GmbH & Co. KG, will be fully operational by Jan. 1, 2020.

The joint venture, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, plans to employ 50 people and scale for growth. NI and ETAS each own 50% of the new company. The joint venture, which was announced in March 2019, will establish a deeper partnership between two innovators with decades of experience in the automotive test industry. The development of modern vehicles is growing more complex due to increased levels of automation via driver assistance systems. As a result, automotive suppliers and automakers demand increased efficiency in software development – a demand that ETAS NI Systems aims to address by helping customers achieve shorter design cycles, reduced test times and a faster time to market. The joint venture will design, build and service pre-integrated hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) systems to help customers meet their needs in the rapidly evolving automotive sector shaped by electrification and advanced driver assistance systems. ETAS NI Systems will combine NI’s software-defined platform and comprehensive I/O capabilities with ETAS’s expertise in developing and integrating HIL solutions. “With the formation of ETAS NI Systems, a milestone has been reached for improving the test and validation of software in automotive electronics, including electronic control units and sensors, to meet current and future customer requirements,” says Friedhelm Pickhard, chairman of the Board of Management of ETAS GmbH, in a press release. “With NI and its complementary component portfolio, strong brand, high-quality products and cultural fit, we have found a strong partner.”