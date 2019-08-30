© Intel Business | August 30, 2019
Construction starts for Mobileye’s new development centre
Mobileye President and CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu laid the cornerstone for Mobileye’s new global development center in Jerusalem on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
When complete, the eight-story complex will span 50'000 square metres above ground and 78'000 square metres below ground and provide work space for as many as 2'700 employees. It is scheduled to open in 2022. “I see the expansion of this campus as a sign of the future, and there will be more companies that follow it, both as subcontractors and those who develop their own technologies. This is a very big thing and it also a great day for the state of Israel, because we are in the midst of a major revolution. The revolution is changing the global economy at a pace and dramatic manner that we have not witnessed since we started tracking the history of economics,” said Netanyahu, in a press release.
