© Innovations in Optics Business | August 28, 2019
Innovations in Optics acquires new automatic die bonder
Innovations in Optics, Inc. announces that the company has purchased a new F&S BONDTEC Model 5830 automatic wire bonder to produce Chip-on-Board die arrays used in the company’s high-power UV LED light sources.
"This new addition will not only expand capacity, but also enhance capabilities. The machine will increase efficiency and overall throughput times. The automatic wire bonder brings value added throughout the entire manufacturing process for the company and reinforces our dedication to quality," the company writes in a short update. The BONDTEC 5830 can handle bond wire diameters to 3 mils (75 m), a critical feature for the high current density operation applicable to all LED arrays within products manufactured by Innovations in Optics. Key features of exchangeable bond heads and the ability to store an unlimited number of complex bond programs perfectly support the variety and intricacy of die arrays unique to Innovations in Optics.
