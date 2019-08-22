© Pixabay Components | August 22, 2019
Molex opens optical R&D facility in New Jersey
Molex announced this week the opening of a new R&D center in Bridgewater, New Jersey, representing a significant investment in optical wavelength solutions for telecommunications networks.
Bridgewater Township Mayor Dan Hayes, Kathleen Coviello, vice president of technologies and life sciences investments, New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and Clark Smith, NJEDA senior venture officer joined in the August 8 ribbon cutting celebration hosted by Doug Busch, vice president and general manager, and his colleagues from the Molex Optical Solutions Group, according to a press release. “Molex is excited to mark our Bridgewater facility grand opening to recognize the outstanding work of our talented employees in this important region, to establish a center of excellence for Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS) and to advance the development of other innovative applications of optical technology to create value for our customers and society,” said Busch. The facility features eco-friendly clean rooms and extensive capabilities for designing and prototype manufacturing of optical solutions for the metro and long-haul telecommunications networks. “Global consumer IP traffic has approached 100 exabytes per month and with the emergence of 5G connectivity, data center traffic will continue to explode. Molex scalable WSS modules and signal routing solutions simplify and automate the dynamic routing of wavelengths in demanding networks,” Busch added. In 2018, Molex acquired the business of New Jersey-based Nistica, which had a long entrepreneurial history within the New Jersey ecosystem.
