© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Business | August 21, 2019
Qualcomm & LGE enter into a new global patent license deal
Qualcomm Incorporated says that LGE has entered into a new direct worldwide patent license agreement with Qualcomm.
Under the terms of the five-year, royalty-bearing agreement, Qualcomm has granted LGE a patent license to develop, manufacture and sell 3G, 4G and 5G single-mode and multimode complete devices. The agreement is consistent with Qualcomm’s established global licensing terms. “Qualcomm is pleased to enter into a new global patent license agreement with LGE,” said John Han, senior vice president and general manager, Qualcomm Technology Licensing. “This agreement builds on our long-standing technology relationship and reaffirms the value of Qualcomm’s world-class patent portfolio. Qualcomm is the developer and enabler of foundational technologies for the wireless industry and is the leader in the transition to 5G. We are proud to make our breakthrough technologies available to leading OEMs like LGE and to support them in delivering compelling products around the world.”
East Penn takes on majority slice of Navitas East Penn has acquired a majority interest in Navitas Systems, a provider of...
Qualcomm & LGE enter into a new global patent license deal Qualcomm Incorporated says that LGE has entered into a new direct worldwide patent license...
OnRobot opens first U.S. office for R&D OnRobot, manufacturer of end-of-arm tooling for collaborative robot applications...
Rutronik & Kingstate inks global distribution agreement Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and the Taiwanese manufacturer of...
Smith earns ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation at its European facility Smith says it has earned accreditation under the ISO/IEC 17025 standard at its recently...
Data Respons inks another contract in Germany Data Respons has received a contract of NOK 17 million (EUR 1.7 million) with a German...
Micralyne increases capability with new equipment from SPTS MEMS fabricator Micralyne Inc., announces that the company has purchased a Versalis fxP...
Micron starts volume production of 1z nm DRAM process node The Boise Idaho memory company says it has started mass production of 16Gb DDR4...
Shinkawa & APIC Yamada are now a part of YAMAHA Yamaha Motor Robotics Holdings (YMRH) has recently been formed around the...
Smith receives CCAP-101 certification at European distribution center Electronic components distributor, Smith, says that its recently upgraded warehouse in...
Applied Industrial Technologies to acquire Olympus Controls Applied Industrial Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Olympus...
Helix Semiconductors appoints VP of Engineering Fabless power semiconductor company Helix Semiconductors has appointed Philip Crawley as...
Smith Relocates Its Austin Office Electronic components and semiconductor distributor, Smith, is relocating its Austin...
Osram says negotiations with ams are constructive Osram says that it has held constructive discussions on a Business Combination...
Continental aims to reduce lead quantities in electronic components Continental says that it intends to immediately reduce the lead content in some of its electronic...
Eaton, KPIT forge alliance to develop next-gen technologies Power management company Eaton has chosen global tech company KPIT to support its...
Synopsys to Acquire QTronic GmbH Silicon Valley-based Synopsys has signed a definitive agreement to acquire German...
Cree and ON Semi sign multi-year silicon carbide wafer supply agreement The companies have entered into a multi-year agreement where Cree will produce and...
Osram responds to ams' offer - decides to start negotiations "In our preliminary assessment, the financing concept presented appears binding and viable,"...
ams makes a u-turn - submits an offer for Osram ams says that it has submitted a fully financed proposal to Osram Licht AG for an all-cash takeover offer for 100% of the share capital of the company at a price of EUR 38.50 per share.
76% of IC products expected to see flat growth in 2019 After flying high for two years, DRAM sales growth is forecast to rank last in 2019, worst...
S&T AG: On track after first half of 2019 The S&T AG group is on track with its targets after the end of the first six months of 2019...
Nidec to form a JV with GAC Components Nidec Corp. aims to establish a joint venture for the manufacture automotive...
Diodes to acquire Lite-On Semi Diodes Inc. has entered into an acquisition agreement with Lite-On Semiconductor Corp., a...Load more news