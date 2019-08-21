© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Qualcomm & LGE enter into a new global patent license deal

Qualcomm Incorporated says that LGE has entered into a new direct worldwide patent license agreement with Qualcomm.

Under the terms of the five-year, royalty-bearing agreement, Qualcomm has granted LGE a patent license to develop, manufacture and sell 3G, 4G and 5G single-mode and multimode complete devices. The agreement is consistent with Qualcomm’s established global licensing terms. “Qualcomm is pleased to enter into a new global patent license agreement with LGE,” said John Han, senior vice president and general manager, Qualcomm Technology Licensing. “This agreement builds on our long-standing technology relationship and reaffirms the value of Qualcomm’s world-class patent portfolio. Qualcomm is the developer and enabler of foundational technologies for the wireless industry and is the leader in the transition to 5G. We are proud to make our breakthrough technologies available to leading OEMs like LGE and to support them in delivering compelling products around the world.”