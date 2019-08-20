© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Rutronik & Kingstate inks global distribution agreement

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and the Taiwanese manufacturer of acoustic components Kingstate Electronics have entered into a global distribution agreement. The agreement encompasses all of Kingstate’s products and is already in effect.

Kingstate offers acoustic components and support in various key segments such as telecommunications, automotive, safety and security, the smart home, medical technology, industry, and consumer. The company’s product range allows customers to select solutions from piezomagnetic buzzers with or without electronics to micro speakers and loudspeakers. In addition to sound generators, Kingstate also offers sound solutions with electret condenser microphones. “The combination of our 42 years of experience in the design and manufacture of sound components and Rutronik’s 46 years of market experience is a win-win situation for both of our companies as well as the customers, to whom we can now offer the very best acoustic solutions,” says Emily Chen, sales director at Kingstate in a press release. “With its broad product range and fast support, Kingstate is a valuable addition to our portfolio in every respect. This distribution agreement is intended to expand our five-year relationship into a true partnership. I am confident that this is an important step forward to better meet customer needs and market requirements together,” adds Anne Santhakumar, Product Sales Manager Acoustic Components at Rutronik.