Smith Relocates Its Austin Office

Electronic components and semiconductor distributor, Smith, is relocating its Austin office.

The office’s new location in Austin positions Smith closer to its local customers and expands the company’s footprint in the region. Austin and its metropolitan area have been nicknamed “Silicon Hills” due to the large number of high-tech companies based in and around the city. Smith’s Austin office is located about 150 miles northwest of its worldwide headquarters in Houston. Since opening in early 2013, the Austin office has doubled in staff size and strengthened its relationships with local customers. The new office features more square footage and larger conference rooms to accommodate employee growth and more face-to-face customer meetings. “Moving Smith’s Austin office to a new location with more space will allow our sales representatives to be more interactive and engaged with their customers while providing room for further growth,” said Marc Barnhill, Smith’s Chief Trading Officer. “Smith’s goal for this office is to help local and global customers alike at each step of their product lifecycles and supply chain management processes.”