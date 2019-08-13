© e.d.a._people_new Products | August 13, 2019
Eaton, KPIT forge alliance to develop next-gen technologies
Power management company Eaton has chosen global tech company KPIT to support its development of next-generation electrified mobility technologies for its eMobility business unit.
The initial stage of collaboration will focus on developing and deploying technologies, software solutions and platforms for several components, including inverters, on-board chargers, DC-DC converters and power distribution modules, according to a press release. “Eaton continues to build competencies to solve complex problems in eMobility, which OEMs consider critical and transformative,” said Jeff Lowinger, president, eMobility, Eaton. “KPIT is our extended team in this approach, with its sharp focus on mobility and years of experience in electric powertrain technologies. Our strategic alliance with KPIT brings valuable capabilities and technologies to enable manufacturers to develop vehicles that are cleaner and safer and deliver value.” KPIT CEO Kishor Patil said, “The strategic alliance with Eaton resonates with KPIT's vision of reimagining mobility with its customers, partners and people. We value our relationship with Eaton as strategic and count them as one of our top customers. With our complementary strengths in the automotive domain and electrification technologies, we are geared to address some of the most complex challenges involved in the development of electric vehicles and pave the way for Eaton to leapfrog the competition in the electric mobility space.” Last year, Eaton launched its eMobility business unit for electrified vehicles, which focuses on three primary areas for both automotive and commercial vehicle customers: intelligent power electronics, power systems, and advanced power distribution and circuit protection. The eMobility business is designed to capitalize on a global vehicle electrification market projected to grow to 15 million pure battery-electric vehicles by 2030.
Synopsys to Acquire QTronic GmbH Silicon Valley-based Synopsys has signed a definitive agreement to acquire German...
Cree and ON Semi sign multi-year silicon carbide wafer supply agreement The companies have entered into a multi-year agreement where Cree will produce and...
Osram responds to ams' offer - decides to start negotiations "In our preliminary assessment, the financing concept presented appears binding and viable,"...
ams makes a u-turn - submits an offer for Osram ams says that it has submitted a fully financed proposal to Osram Licht AG for an all-cash takeover offer for 100% of the share capital of the company at a price of EUR 38.50 per share.
76% of IC products expected to see flat growth in 2019 After flying high for two years, DRAM sales growth is forecast to rank last in 2019, worst...
S&T AG: On track after first half of 2019 The S&T AG group is on track with its targets after the end of the first six months of 2019...
Nidec to form a JV with GAC Components Nidec Corp. aims to establish a joint venture for the manufacture automotive...
Diodes to acquire Lite-On Semi Diodes Inc. has entered into an acquisition agreement with Lite-On Semiconductor Corp., a...
Assembly equipment moves into Murata's Iwami facility Passive component manufacturer Murata has begun with the installation of additional...
Broadcom acquires Symantec's Enterprise Security business Broadcom is to acquire the enterprise security business of Symantec for USD 10.7 billion in cash.Broadcom intends to fund the transaction with proceeds from new committed debt financing.
Samsung narrows Intel’s global chip market lead in Q2 Intel in the second quarter maintained its position as the world’s largest semiconductor supplier, although second-placed Samsung managed to close the gap due to renewed vigour in some key memory products.
Micromo is now Faulhaber Micromo As of July 2019, MicroMo Electronics Inc. (Micromo) has been officially reorganised and...
UltraSoC with appointments in Asia and USA UltraSoC has made two appointments as part of its global expansion, with Lisa Yang...
North Devon power supply manufacturer invests further TDK Corp. has announced further investments at its TDK‑Lambda UK manufacturing facility in Ilfracombe, North Devon (UK).
U.S. Army invests in additional Q-53 radars The United States Army recently awarded Lockheed Martin three contracts to produce additional...
CONEC Group is sold to Amphenol Amphenol has acquired 100% of shares of specialist manufacturer CONEC Group.
Atotech acquires J-KEM Atotech has acquired J-KEM International (J-KEM), based in Rosersberg (Sweden), a...
DRAM expected to remain largest IC market Despite a 38% sales decline expected this year, the DRAM market is forecast to remain the...
Wafer prices to grow against the trend DRAMeXchange estimates contract prices still trending down overall, but those for...
Elmos increases sales and EBIT in Q2 2019 Elmos Semiconductor increased its sales by 8.6% year on year to 75.0 million Euro in the...
Improved profitability for Aixtron in H1/2019 Aixtron SE, specialist for deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry...
New Yorker Electronics and VVDN Technologies sign franchise deal Global electronic components distributor New Yorker Electronics has partnered with...
