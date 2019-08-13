© e.d.a._people_new

Eaton, KPIT forge alliance to develop next-gen technologies

Power management company Eaton has chosen global tech company KPIT to support its development of next-generation electrified mobility technologies for its eMobility business unit.

The initial stage of collaboration will focus on developing and deploying technologies, software solutions and platforms for several components, including inverters, on-board chargers, DC-DC converters and power distribution modules, according to a press release. “Eaton continues to build competencies to solve complex problems in eMobility, which OEMs consider critical and transformative,” said Jeff Lowinger, president, eMobility, Eaton. “KPIT is our extended team in this approach, with its sharp focus on mobility and years of experience in electric powertrain technologies. Our strategic alliance with KPIT brings valuable capabilities and technologies to enable manufacturers to develop vehicles that are cleaner and safer and deliver value.” KPIT CEO Kishor Patil said, “The strategic alliance with Eaton resonates with KPIT's vision of reimagining mobility with its customers, partners and people. We value our relationship with Eaton as strategic and count them as one of our top customers. With our complementary strengths in the automotive domain and electrification technologies, we are geared to address some of the most complex challenges involved in the development of electric vehicles and pave the way for Eaton to leapfrog the competition in the electric mobility space.” Last year, Eaton launched its eMobility business unit for electrified vehicles, which focuses on three primary areas for both automotive and commercial vehicle customers: intelligent power electronics, power systems, and advanced power distribution and circuit protection. The eMobility business is designed to capitalize on a global vehicle electrification market projected to grow to 15 million pure battery-electric vehicles by 2030.