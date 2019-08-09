© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com Components | August 09, 2019
Assembly equipment moves into Murata's Iwami facility
Passive component manufacturer Murata has begun with the installation of additional assembly equipment as well as with the construction of a new building at its Iwami location.
Iwami Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., has begun expanding its production capabilities at its existing location in Ohda-shi, Shimane Prefecture (Japan). In addition, land has been obtained in an industrial park in the nearby Hane district, and construction of a new production building has begun. The installation of additional assembly equipment and construction of the new manufacturing building is aimed at "boosting production capacity of multilayer ceramic capacitors, enabling Murata to meet growing demand in the medium and long term spurred by the increasing functionality of electronic devices and expanded use of electronics in automobiles", a press release states. The new facility - scheduled for completion in May 2020 - will be specialising in the production of multilayer ceramic capacitors. Total floor area is estimated with 9'131m2. The total investment sum of JPY 4'710 million (EUR 40 million) will cover construction cost of new production building as well as the investment in new production equipment to be installed in both the new and the existing facility.
