August 08, 2019
UltraSoC with appointments in Asia and USA
UltraSoC has made two appointments as part of its global expansion, with Lisa Yang joining the team as Vice President of Sales for Asia; and US-based Jean Min taking the role of Senior Customer Solutions Architect.
Yang and Min join UltraSoC’s increasingly global team, following the company’s recent announcement of plans to substantially expand its worldwide operations on the back of its latest funding round. Lisa Yang was formerly Managing Director at Carl Zeiss Taiwan, covering the company’s semiconductor operations in China and Taiwan. Prior to this, she spent 20 years building a global resume in embedded and system-level technology companies, including Canada-based Chipworks, Israel-based Discretix (acquired by Arm) and Orange Telecom; with roles in the UK and Taiwan. In a number of these roles she was responsible for the wider Asia-Pacific and Greater-China territories. Jean Min brings an extensive resume of hands-on experience in SoC and CPU architecture design and development roles. Most significantly, he spent over 20 years at Intel, working on CPU and SoC design, with specific experience in application specific designs for set-top box SoCs and network processors. Min has a list of nine SoC and processor-related patents to his name. He joins UltraSoC from Socionext, where he led a project to define the company’s advanced next generation SoCs based on Arm and other leading architectures. John Hartley, UltraSoC’s VP of Global Sales, commented: “Jean’s experience in working across architectures gives him an invaluable insight and ability to intimately understand and tackle our customers’ challenges, whether on single-CPU or multiple heterogeneous architectures. We are excited to have him on board: he’ll be an asset to UltraSoC and to our customers.” Hartley continued: “When looking to bring more senior regional experience to our management team, Lisa is a stand-out candidate. She has significant experience in our industry and understands the technical and commercial challenges faced by our customers. We are delighted to be welcoming both Jean and Lisa to our team!”
