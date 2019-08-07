© TDK Inc.

North Devon power supply manufacturer invests further

TDK Corp. has announced further investments at its TDK‑Lambda UK manufacturing facility in Ilfracombe, North Devon (UK).

In addition to the GBP 1 million invested into the recently opened EMC centre, the company has invested GBP 250'000 in new equipment and plans a further GBP 590'000 within the next nine months. “The equipment replacements, including the new Surface Mount Technology (SMT) placement line and Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI) equipment, will enable us to increase capacity and maximise uptime,” explains Phil Scotcher, Joint Managing Director at TDK‑Lambda UK. “However, we are also investing in new leading-edge technologies, such as additive manufacturing equipment [also known as 3D printers], laser marking and an experimental robotic arm, which will help reduce cost and time to market for new product introductions.”