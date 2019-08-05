© Aixtron Business | August 05, 2019
Improved profitability for Aixtron in H1/2019
Aixtron SE, specialist for deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, reported on increased revenue at EUR 132.0 million (+12% compared to previous year) for the first half 2019.
Revenues, gross profit and operating result (EBIT) increased significantly against the previous year, while operating expenses continued to decline year-on-year. Gross and EBIT margins reached the upper end of the ranges forecasted at the beginning of the year. Profitability thus continued to improve in H1/2019. As expected, order intake in the first half of 2019 was down year-on-year, especially in the optoelectronics segment. Against the backdrop of the ongoing trade dispute between the USA and China, customers were reluctant to invest in the expansion of their production capacities. Despite this development, the key figures for the first half of the year are fully in line with the annual guidance, a press release notes. The market developments of an increasing use of lasers for 3D sensor technology and optical data transmission, a progressive expansion of the 5G network and an increasing use of energy-efficient power electronics remain positive and are only affected for a short time by the current tensions. Dr. Bernd Schulte, President of Aixtron SE, comments: "We are pleased with the improved profitability in the first half of 2019, but this also reflects the expected customer reluctance to invest in new production capacity, which was further exacerbated in the short term by the US sanctions against Huawei. We are optimistic that order intake will improve in the second half of the year, in particular due to an expected recovery in demand from Asia. In combination with our strong order backlog, we plan to meet our forecast for the year. Especially in the areas of lasers, power electronics and special LEDs, we continue to see three strong growth drivers that are important building blocks for global megatrends such as the next generation of 5G wireless networks, 3D sensors for mobile phones and power electronics for electromobility and renewable energies, as well as next-generation MicroLED displays." The company's Gen2 OLED system was installed in a pilot production line at a customer's facility and is operated jointly by engineers from the unnamed customer and Aixtron's subsidiary APEVA. Equipment order backlog as of June 30, 2019 decreased by 20% year-on-year to EUR 110.1m. The majority of the order backlog is scheduled for shipment in 2019. Revenues in H1/2019 increased by 12% year-on-year to EUR 132.0m (H1/2018: EUR 117.6 m). At 45%, the slightly lower-margin LED systems business accounted for the largest share of revenues, while revenues from MOCVD systems for optoelectronics declined to 32% compared to the previous year, as expected. Power electronics equipment accounted for 11% of total revenues. Operating result (EBIT) in H1/2019 improved year-on-year by 59% to EUR 19.1m (H1/2018: EUR 12.0m). At EUR 15.8m, net profit in H1/2019 was at the same level as in the previous year (H1/2018: EUR 16.0m). "Our OLED subsidiary APEVA has reached another important milestone with the successful commissioning of a Gen2 system at our customer's site. The tool is currently undergoing an extensive evaluation program and we are confident that we will make further progress in qualifying the system. In power electronics, we see a steadily rising demand for systems for gallium nitride-based applications, driven among other things by the expansion of 5G mobile communication networks. In addition, we are making great progress in marketing our new silicon carbide production system, for which we have already received initial orders in addition to positive customer feedback," adds Dr. Felix Grawert, President of Aixtron SE. Guidance Based on the good results for the first six months of the fiscal year 2019 and the assessment of the development of demand in the current market environment, Aixtron Management confirms its 2019 full year guidance for sales and orders and now expects improved profitability for 2019 with margins at the upper end of the previously forecast ranges.
Wafer prices to grow against the trend DRAMeXchange estimates contract prices still trending down overall, but those for...
Elmos increases sales and EBIT in Q2 2019 Elmos Semiconductor increased its sales by 8.6% year on year to 75.0 million Euro in the...
Improved profitability for Aixtron in H1/2019 Aixtron SE, specialist for deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry...
New Yorker Electronics and VVDN Technologies sign franchise deal Global electronic components distributor New Yorker Electronics has partnered with...
Transphorm gets USD 18.5 Million contract The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Office of Naval Research (ONR) has exercised a...
NI appoints SVP and GM of semiconductor business National Instruments (Nasdaq: NATI) today announced the appointment of Ritu Favre as...
Everlight: 'Nichia's YAG Patents are invalid' Everlight has filed invalidation trial procedures against Nichia ‘s YAG patents in United States...
Mouser and XP Power sign global agreement Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with XP Power, a provider of...
u-blox acquires Rigado's Bluetooth modules business u-blox acquired Rigado's Bluetooth modules business in an Asset Purchase Agreement
Senvion can still pay August salaries Employees for ailing wind turbine manufacturer Senvion can breath a little. The company can...
Stemmer Imaging / MVTec co-operation to cover UK and Ireland STEMMER IMAGING AG and MVTec Software GmbH are expanding their co-operation for...
LeddarTech vs. Phantom Intelligence: a win LeddarTech's patent infringement case against Phantom Intelligence was...
Honeywell acquires TruTrak Flight Systems Honeywell has acquired privately held TruTrak Flight Systems, specialising in autopilots for...
Global GDP impact on worldwide IC market growth expected to rise Excluding memory, correlation coefficient expected to reach a very high level of 0.94 in the...
Mouser and Wilcoxon Sensing sign distribution agreement Mouser Electronics signed a global distribution agreement with Wilcoxon Sensing...
2'000 Intel staff and smartphone modem business go to Apple Apple is to acquire the majority of Intel’s smartphone modem business. Approximately 2,200...
Thales and Telespazio win contract The Space Alliance between Thales Alenia Space (Thales 67%, Leonardo 33%) and...
See Mars through Jenoptik eyes When NASA launches the Mars 2020 mission the first images back to Earth in February of...
Zumtobel part of Mongolian infrastructure project Zumtobel Group has secured a contract in the low double-digit million range with the Mongolian government for a comprehensive street lighting project in the north of Mongolia’s capital.
Hella achieves annual goals Automotive supplier HELLA has closed the fiscal year 2018/2019 (1 June 2018 to 31...
Sensera and Arrow sign global cooperation agreement Sensera Limited, an Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider, has signed a global agreement...
Safran acquires French start-up Neelogy Safran Electrical & Power has acquired Neelogy, a French start-up that has developed a...
Cell phone 3D sensing market enters growth stage LEDinside predicts that smartphone shipments are to decline for whole 2019 year, cell...Load more news