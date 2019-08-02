© Niroworld Dreamstime.com

Everlight: 'Nichia's YAG Patents are invalid'

Everlight has filed invalidation trial procedures against Nichia ‘s YAG patents in United States, Australia, China and Taiwan.

Everlight has received these winning judgements: "Supreme Court of the United States has decided that the asserted claims of Nichia’s US YAG patents US5,998,925 and US7,531,960 are invalid. Full Court of Federal Court of Australia has decided that the asserted claims of Nichia’s Australia YAG patent 720234 are invalid. On May 9, 2019, Beijing Intellectual Property Court has decided that Nichia’s China YAG patent CN200610095837.4 is invalid. On April 25, 2019, Taiwan Supreme Administrative Court has decided that Nichia’s Taiwan YAG patent TW383508 is invalid, and Everlight has won its ultimate victory", a press release states. In response to Nichia’s press release on July 30, Everlight declared that we finally decided to withdraw the statements of the lawsuit without prejudice based on the adjustment of the litigation strategy, but the above-mentioned winning facts remain unchanged.