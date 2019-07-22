© vinnstock dreamstime.com Components | July 22, 2019
Cell phone 3D sensing market enters growth stage
LEDinside predicts that smartphone shipments are to decline for whole 2019 year, cell phone brands will be engaging in a 'specs -contest' with their flagship devices for the second half-year, and 3D sensing modules will become an important component in that race.
Market revenue for VCSELs used by cell phones utilising 3D sensing is projected to reach USD 1.139 billion as a result of this trend. “For 2019, besides Apple, who will be implementing 3D face recognition in its iPhones wholesale, Samsung, Huawei and Sony have also scheduled implementations of world-facing 3D sensing in flagship devices in 2H. It is estimated that near to 10 high-end phones may use 3D sensing solutions in 2020, with some devices going so far as to implement the solution on both the front- and world-facing cameras and pushing up VCSEL revenue,” says TrendForce Research Manager Joanne Wu. VCSEL Suppliers Actively Developing World-facing TOF Camera Solutions The 3D sensing solutions currently used in the consumer market are structured light and time-of-flight (TOF). Structured light acquires the image through projected light patterns, and is able to determine depth with extreme precision, though it comes with a high cost and computational complexity. Moreover, Apple holds the patent for the technology, forming a formidable patent barrier. TOF does not enjoy the precision and depth that structured light does, but its fast reaction speeds and detection range make up for it. TOF cameras may be divided into front-facing and world-facing versions, with front-facing cameras costing more and world -facing cameras using the higher power VCSELs. Major VCSEL-related companies currently include Lumentum, Finisar, OSRAM's Vixar, ams, WIN Semiconductors Corp., Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company (AWSC), VIAVI Solutions Inc. etc. Android Players Eager to Penetrate Market for Varied VCSEL Applications Many acquisitions and investments have taken place in the VCSEL market between 2017 and 2018, demonstrating that suppliers are optimistic towards future VCSEL demand. Since Apple adopted 3D sensing features in its iPhones wholesale in 2018, using it for face recognition and face unlock, many non -Apple companies such as Xioami, Huawei and OPPO caught on and began development. Yet there are serious bottlenecks in 3D sensing technology as well as a patent barrier, causing development by members of the Android camp to be slower than anticipated. Yet many cell phone brands still see 3D sensing as a technology with much potential. As the 3D sensing market emerges, 3D sensing technology in future cell phones will no longer be limited to simple face recognition and face unlock applications, but extend to 3D object recognition, modeling, AR and various other features.
More information can be found here.
More information can be found here.
Safran acquires French start-up Neelogy Safran Electrical & Power has acquired Neelogy, a French start-up that has developed a...
Cell phone 3D sensing market enters growth stage LEDinside predicts that smartphone shipments are to decline for whole 2019 year, cell...
Avnet appoints Prince Yun to President of Asia Pacific Avnet Asia Pacific has promoted Prince Yun to the position of president of Avnet Asia Pacific...
Ontic signs license agreement with Meggitt Sensing Systems Ontic, a BBA Aviation company, has signed a new exclusive license agreement with Meggitt...
Airbag component roll off line in Vietnam Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.’s production subsidiary in Vietnam, Toyoda Gosei...
Commission fines Qualcomm for engaging in 'predatory pricing' The European Commission has fined Qualcomm €242 million for abusing its market dominance in...
Semi content in electronic systems forecast to drop to 26.4% in 2019 IC Insights forecasts that the 2019 global electronic systems market will grow 4% to USD...
Toshiba Memory hits market with new name Toshiba Memory Europe GmbH will officially change its name to Kioxia Europe GmbH on October 1, 2019. The name Kioxia will be adopted for the names of all Toshiba Memory companies, largely effective on the same date.
Volvo and Samsung SDI place electromobility into joined hands Volvo Group and Samsung SDI have entered into a strategic alliance to develop battery packs...
Casambi and Seoul Semi join forces Casambi, the pioneer in wireless lighting controls based on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), has...
Dialog expect improved profitability in 2Q/2019 In 2Q/2019, Dialog Semiconductor Plc expects operating profit of...
Bourns acquires KEKO-Varicon A Bourns company has acquired all shares of KEKO-Varicon d.o.o. Žužambrek (KEKO-Varicon)...
Axivion targets India and Southeast Asia with new partner As of May 2019, Axivion, provider of software solutions for static code analysis and...
ams not 'interested' in Osram Licht after due diligence Updated: First made public by Osram Licht, ams has now notes a recent publication by Osram Licht AG regarding a preliminary, non-binding expression of interest by ams for OSRAM Licht AG. Today, OSRAM Licht AG...
Derco expanding workforce on F-35 announcement During a visit to Derco, a Lockheed Martin company, President Donald J. Trump...
KSAT outfits the Artic with broadband Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) signed a MNOK 618 (EUR 64 million) contract with...
EDA industry revenure increase for 1Q/2019 The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 16.3 percent...
New Murata investment in Japan Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. starts a new investment program in July 2019; a new...
Ascatron secures funding for SiC product development Swedish Ascatron recently completed the sale of its shares in a Joint Venture company in...
Soitec and KOKUSAI expands collaboration Designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials, Soitec, and KOKUSAI ELECTRIC...
Precision Optics Corporation acquires Ross Optical Industries Precision Optics Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for...
Leoni considers sale of its Wire & Cable Solutions division German manufacturer Leoni AG, based in Nuremberg, is preparing a separation of its Wire & Cable Solutions (WCS) division through a a stock market listing or sale, including the option of a partial sale.
Why pay more for less? The classic discrete difference amplifier design is quite simple. What can be complicated about an op amp and a four resistor network?
Neonode signs Serial Microelectronics as distributor Optical sensing technology company, Neonode Inc. has signed a distributor agreement...Load more news